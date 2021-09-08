
Iftikhar Ahmed Career, Records, Biography & More

Iftikhar Ahmed
NationalityPakistan
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age33 years, 5 months, 21 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches4184922511073
Innings61541205105124
Not Out1612522112
Runs61425814433441934532
High Score2710962100138181
Average12.2047.2228.0628.3249.9140.46
Strike Rate42.65102.90132.57127.3291.9753.85
100S01011012
50S014282224
6S010361918026
4S53754306393563
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 4184922511073
Innings 512181078492
overs 34.27137.1210.4475778.2
Runs 161378260156026772031
wickets 194465269
bestinning 1/15/401/73/55/406/39
bestmatch 1/135/401/73/55/407/44
Average 161.0042.0065.0033.9151.4829.43
econ 4.685.326.997.405.632.60
Strike Rate 206.047.355.727.454.867.6
4W 000010
5W 010011
10w 000000
