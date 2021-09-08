Iftikhar Ahmed Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|33 years, 5 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|18
|49
|225
|110
|73
|Innings
|6
|15
|41
|205
|105
|124
|Not Out
|1
|6
|12
|52
|21
|12
|Runs
|61
|425
|814
|4334
|4193
|4532
|High Score
|27
|109
|62
|100
|138
|181
|Average
|12.20
|47.22
|28.06
|28.32
|49.91
|40.46
|Strike Rate
|42.65
|102.90
|132.57
|127.32
|91.97
|53.85
|100S
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10
|12
|50S
|0
|1
|4
|28
|22
|24
|6S
|0
|10
|36
|191
|80
|26
|4S
|5
|37
|54
|306
|393
|563
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|18
|49
|225
|110
|73
|Innings
|5
|12
|18
|107
|84
|92
|overs
|34.2
|71
|37.1
|210.4
|475
|778.2
|Runs
|161
|378
|260
|1560
|2677
|2031
|wickets
|1
|9
|4
|46
|52
|69
|bestinning
|1/1
|5/40
|1/7
|3/5
|5/40
|6/39
|bestmatch
|1/13
|5/40
|1/7
|3/5
|5/40
|7/44
|Average
|161.00
|42.00
|65.00
|33.91
|51.48
|29.43
|econ
|4.68
|5.32
|6.99
|7.40
|5.63
|2.60
|Strike Rate
|206.0
|47.3
|55.7
|27.4
|54.8
|67.6
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5W
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0