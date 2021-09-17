Stephan Myburgh
|Nationality
|Netherlands
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|38 years, 5 months, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|527
|High Score
|74
|Average
|26.35
|Strike Rate
|79.60
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|12
|4s
|65
|Matches
|42
|Innings
|41
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|864
|High Score
|71
|Average
|22.15
|Strike Rate
|115.04
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|27
|4s
|92
|Matches
|63
|Innings
|62
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|1501
|High Score
|78
|Average
|26.33
|Strike Rate
|121.04
|100s
|0
|50s
|11
|6s
|57
|4s
|151
|Matches
|97
|Innings
|97
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|2673
|High Score
|105
|Average
|29.70
|Strike Rate
|89.12
|100s
|1
|50s
|18
|6s
|56
|4s
|320
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|37
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|760
|High Score
|85
|Average
|21.71
|Strike Rate
|78.10
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|11
|4s
|114
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|42
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|63
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|12
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|12.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|97
|Innings
|4
|overs
|12.4
|Runs
|55
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/30
|bestmatch
|2/30
|Average
|27.50
|econ
|4.34
|Strike Rate
|38.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|4
|overs
|10
|Runs
|42
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.20
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0