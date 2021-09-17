                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Stephan Myburgh

Stephan Myburgh
NationalityNetherlands
RoleBatsman
Born
Age38 years, 5 months, 25 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches22
Innings22
Not Out2
Runs527
High Score74
Average26.35
Strike Rate79.60
100s0
50s4
6s12
4s65
Matches42
Innings41
Not Out2
Runs864
High Score71
Average22.15
Strike Rate115.04
100s0
50s5
6s27
4s92
Matches63
Innings62
Not Out5
Runs1501
High Score78
Average26.33
Strike Rate121.04
100s0
50s11
6s57
4s151
Matches97
Innings97
Not Out7
Runs2673
High Score105
Average29.70
Strike Rate89.12
100s1
50s18
6s56
4s320
Matches23
Innings37
Not Out2
Runs760
High Score85
Average21.71
Strike Rate78.10
100s0
50s3
6s11
4s114
Matches22
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches42
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches63
Innings1
overs1
Runs12
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ12.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches97
Innings4
overs12.4
Runs55
wickets2
bestinning2/30
bestmatch2/30
Average27.50
econ4.34
Strike Rate38.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches23
Innings4
overs10
Runs42
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.20
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
