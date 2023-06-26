Wesley Barresi Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Netherlands
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|39 years, 9 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|44
|42
|65
|127
|22
|Innings
|43
|41
|62
|123
|42
|Not Out
|5
|6
|7
|12
|0
|Runs
|1193
|799
|1165
|3189
|676
|High Score
|137
|75
|75
|137
|81
|Average
|31.39
|22.82
|21.18
|28.72
|16.09
|Strike Rate
|78.79
|114.96
|117.20
|78.10
|50.94
|100S
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|50S
|8
|4
|5
|21
|3
|6S
|20
|21
|34
|0
|0
|4S
|120
|69
|103
|0
|0
|Innings
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|overs
|5
|5.4
|5.4
|5
|10
|Runs
|37
|49
|49
|37
|48
|wickets
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|bestinning
|1/3
|1/3
|3/42
|bestmatch
|1/3
|1/3
|3/42
|Average
|24.50
|24.50
|16.00
|econ
|7.40
|8.64
|8.64
|7.40
|4.80
|Strike Rate
|17.0
|17.0
|20.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0