
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.









|

Wesley Barresi Career, Biography & More

Wesley Barresi
NationalityNetherlands
RoleBatsman
Born
Age39 years, 9 months, 21 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches44426512722
Innings43416212342
Not Out567120
Runs119379911653189676
High Score137757513781
Average31.3922.8221.1828.7216.09
Strike Rate78.79114.96117.2078.1050.94
100S10020
50S845213
6S20213400
4S1206910300
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 44426512722
Innings 33300
overs 55.45.4510
Runs 3749493748
wickets 02203
bestinning 1/31/33/42
bestmatch 1/31/33/42
Average 24.5024.5016.00
econ 7.408.648.647.404.80
Strike Rate 17.017.020.0
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
