Roelof van der Merwe Career, Records, Biography & More

Roelof van der Merwe
NationalityNetherlands
RoleBowlers
Born
Age39 years, 1 month24 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches165231918880
Innings836217152128
Not Out314794416
Runs96465293029013588
High Score577589165205
Average19.2021.1321.2326.8632.03
Strike Rate101.05127.39131.7498.9469.49
100S00016
50S12101122
6S3131067951
4S837250232409
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 165231918880
Innings 1650304176124
overs 137.3166.1993.51371.11708.4
Runs 6851070720566815069
wickets 1956299250150
bestinning 3/274/356/205/265/174
bestmatch 3/274/356/205/268/104
Average 36.0519.1024.0926.7233.79
econ 4.986.437.244.872.96
Strike Rate 43.417.819.932.968.3
4W 013128
5W 00241
10w 00000
