Roelof van der Merwe Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Netherlands
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|39 years, 1 month24 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|16
|52
|319
|188
|80
|Innings
|8
|36
|217
|152
|128
|Not Out
|3
|14
|79
|44
|16
|Runs
|96
|465
|2930
|2901
|3588
|High Score
|57
|75
|89
|165
|205
|Average
|19.20
|21.13
|21.23
|26.86
|32.03
|Strike Rate
|101.05
|127.39
|131.74
|98.94
|69.49
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|50S
|1
|2
|10
|11
|22
|6S
|3
|13
|106
|79
|51
|4S
|8
|37
|250
|232
|409
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|16
|52
|319
|188
|80
|Innings
|16
|50
|304
|176
|124
|overs
|137.3
|166.1
|993.5
|1371.1
|1708.4
|Runs
|685
|1070
|7205
|6681
|5069
|wickets
|19
|56
|299
|250
|150
|bestinning
|3/27
|4/35
|6/20
|5/26
|5/174
|bestmatch
|3/27
|4/35
|6/20
|5/26
|8/104
|Average
|36.05
|19.10
|24.09
|26.72
|33.79
|econ
|4.98
|6.43
|7.24
|4.87
|2.96
|Strike Rate
|43.4
|17.8
|19.9
|32.9
|68.3
|4W
|0
|1
|3
|12
|8
|5W
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0