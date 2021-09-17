
Logan van Beek Career, Biography & More

Logan van Beek
NationalityNetherlands
RoleBowlers
Born
Age33 years, 5 months, 17 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches252314412472
Innings2413789397
Not Out85282420
Runs3375868112091783
High Score32196164111
Average21.067.2513.6217.5223.15
Strike Rate80.8176.31128.7384.2552.50
100S00001
50S00237
6S91233326
4S2204979212
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 252314412472
Innings 2521138120131
overs 214.462.4429.4894.21894.4
Runs 1136492367250316265
wickets 3421137161196
bestinning 4/244/274/156/186/46
bestmatch 4/244/274/156/1811/153
Average 33.4123.4226.8031.2431.96
econ 5.297.858.545.623.30
Strike Rate 37.817.918.833.358.0
4W 21357
5W 00018
10w 00002
