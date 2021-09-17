Logan van Beek Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Netherlands
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|33 years, 5 months, 17 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|25
|23
|144
|124
|72
|Innings
|24
|13
|78
|93
|97
|Not Out
|8
|5
|28
|24
|20
|Runs
|337
|58
|681
|1209
|1783
|High Score
|32
|19
|61
|64
|111
|Average
|21.06
|7.25
|13.62
|17.52
|23.15
|Strike Rate
|80.81
|76.31
|128.73
|84.25
|52.50
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|0
|0
|2
|3
|7
|6S
|9
|1
|23
|33
|26
|4S
|22
|0
|49
|79
|212
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|25
|23
|144
|124
|72
|Innings
|25
|21
|138
|120
|131
|overs
|214.4
|62.4
|429.4
|894.2
|1894.4
|Runs
|1136
|492
|3672
|5031
|6265
|wickets
|34
|21
|137
|161
|196
|bestinning
|4/24
|4/27
|4/15
|6/18
|6/46
|bestmatch
|4/24
|4/27
|4/15
|6/18
|11/153
|Average
|33.41
|23.42
|26.80
|31.24
|31.96
|econ
|5.29
|7.85
|8.54
|5.62
|3.30
|Strike Rate
|37.8
|17.9
|18.8
|33.3
|58.0
|4W
|2
|1
|3
|5
|7
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2