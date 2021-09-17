Paul van Meekeren Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Netherlands
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 1 month9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|13
|58
|98
|80
|10
|Innings
|11
|17
|37
|46
|16
|Not Out
|6
|3
|14
|24
|3
|Runs
|71
|99
|175
|203
|113
|High Score
|21
|24
|24
|21
|34
|Average
|14.20
|7.07
|7.60
|9.22
|8.69
|Strike Rate
|83.52
|119.27
|105.42
|67.21
|34.76
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|2
|5
|7
|4
|0
|4S
|3
|7
|14
|12
|14
|Matches
|13
|58
|98
|80
|10
|Innings
|13
|56
|95
|78
|17
|overs
|97
|194.1
|315.5
|536.5
|278.1
|Runs
|540
|1358
|2465
|2968
|1043
|wickets
|15
|64
|90
|101
|33
|bestinning
|2/28
|4/11
|4/11
|5/48
|5/73
|bestmatch
|2/28
|4/11
|4/11
|5/48
|9/166
|Average
|36.00
|21.21
|27.38
|29.38
|31.60
|econ
|5.56
|6.99
|7.80
|5.52
|3.74
|Strike Rate
|38.8
|18.2
|21.0
|31.8
|50.5
|4W
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0