Ish Sodhi Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 3 months, 24 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|19
|48
|98
|251
|108
|93
|Innings
|27
|23
|26
|77
|56
|137
|Not Out
|4
|4
|10
|35
|12
|19
|Runs
|524
|166
|139
|380
|546
|2587
|High Score
|65
|25
|19
|51
|48
|82
|Average
|22.78
|8.73
|8.68
|9.04
|12.40
|21.92
|Strike Rate
|49.24
|70.04
|111.20
|108.26
|79.82
|53.69
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|6S
|7
|7
|8
|17
|19
|37
|4S
|63
|7
|8
|25
|36
|320
|Innings
|35
|45
|95
|245
|102
|158
|overs
|633.5
|391.1
|339.1
|871
|881.3
|2862.5
|Runs
|2319
|2132
|2701
|6813
|4514
|10015
|wickets
|54
|61
|118
|285
|142
|303
|bestinning
|6/86
|6/39
|4/28
|6/11
|6/39
|7/30
|bestmatch
|8/173
|6/39
|4/28
|6/11
|6/39
|12/62
|Average
|42.94
|34.95
|22.88
|23.90
|31.78
|33.05
|econ
|3.65
|5.45
|7.96
|7.82
|5.12
|3.49
|Strike Rate
|70.4
|38.4
|17.2
|18.3
|37.2
|56.6
|4W
|2
|1
|3
|6
|3
|12
|5W
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|17
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2