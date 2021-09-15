Jason Roy
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|32 years, 1 month3 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|187
|High Score
|72
|Average
|18.70
|Strike Rate
|58.80
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|1
|4s
|26
|Matches
|107
|Innings
|101
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|3954
|High Score
|180
|Average
|40.34
|Strike Rate
|106.69
|100s
|10
|50s
|21
|6s
|76
|4s
|471
|Matches
|64
|Innings
|64
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|1522
|High Score
|78
|Average
|24.15
|Strike Rate
|137.61
|100s
|0
|50s
|8
|6s
|69
|4s
|153
|Matches
|295
|Innings
|289
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|7694
|High Score
|122
|Average
|27.97
|Strike Rate
|142.34
|100s
|5
|50s
|52
|6s
|283
|4s
|852
|Matches
|203
|Innings
|192
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|7014
|High Score
|180
|Average
|38.32
|Strike Rate
|106.93
|100s
|17
|50s
|37
|6s
|128
|4s
|850
|Matches
|87
|Innings
|144
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|4850
|High Score
|143
|Average
|36.46
|Strike Rate
|80.75
|100s
|9
|50s
|23
|6s
|73
|4s
|646
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|107
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|64
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|295
|Innings
|2
|overs
|3
|Runs
|39
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/23
|bestmatch
|1/23
|Average
|39.00
|econ
|13.00
|Strike Rate
|18.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|203
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|12
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|12.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|87
|Innings
|25
|overs
|118.4
|Runs
|495
|wickets
|14
|bestinning
|3/9
|bestmatch
|4/47
|Average
|35.35
|econ
|4.17
|Strike Rate
|50.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0