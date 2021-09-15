                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Jason Roy

Jason Roy
NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age32 years, 1 month3 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches5
Innings10
Not Out0
Runs187
High Score72
Average18.70
Strike Rate58.80
100s0
50s1
6s1
4s26
Matches107
Innings101
Not Out3
Runs3954
High Score180
Average40.34
Strike Rate106.69
100s10
50s21
6s76
4s471
Matches64
Innings64
Not Out1
Runs1522
High Score78
Average24.15
Strike Rate137.61
100s0
50s8
6s69
4s153
Matches295
Innings289
Not Out14
Runs7694
High Score122
Average27.97
Strike Rate142.34
100s5
50s52
6s283
4s852
Matches203
Innings192
Not Out9
Runs7014
High Score180
Average38.32
Strike Rate106.93
100s17
50s37
6s128
4s850
Matches87
Innings144
Not Out11
Runs4850
High Score143
Average36.46
Strike Rate80.75
100s9
50s23
6s73
4s646
Matches5
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches107
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches64
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches295
Innings2
overs3
Runs39
wickets1
bestinning1/23
bestmatch1/23
Average39.00
econ13.00
Strike Rate18.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches203
Innings1
overs1
Runs12
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ12.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches87
Innings25
overs118.4
Runs495
wickets14
bestinning3/9
bestmatch4/47
Average35.35
econ4.17
Strike Rate50.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Find us elsewhere

