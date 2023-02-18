
|

Carlos Brathwaite Career, Biography & More

Carlos Brathwaite
NationalityWest Indies
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age35 years, 7 months, 6 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches344412539239
Innings537271947864
Not Out13647119
Runs181559310233313501522
High Score691013764113109
Average45.2516.4414.7615.8720.1427.67
Strike Rate63.7391.04113.13135.63
100S010021
50S310449
6S7242214800
4S12381315100
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 344412539239
Innings 440392418566
overs 68304.1118.1747.2583.2745.2
Runs 24217661013616430182098
wickets 1433124210588
bestinning 1/305/273/204/145/277/90
bestmatch 1/1395/273/204/145/279/61
Average 242.0041.0632.6725.4728.7423.84
econ 3.555.808.578.245.172.81
Strike Rate 408.042.422.818.533.350.8
4W 020846
5W 010012
10w 000000
