Carlos Brathwaite Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|35 years, 7 months, 6 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|44
|41
|253
|92
|39
|Innings
|5
|37
|27
|194
|78
|64
|Not Out
|1
|3
|6
|47
|11
|9
|Runs
|181
|559
|310
|2333
|1350
|1522
|High Score
|69
|101
|37
|64
|113
|109
|Average
|45.25
|16.44
|14.76
|15.87
|20.14
|27.67
|Strike Rate
|63.73
|91.04
|113.13
|135.63
|100S
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|50S
|3
|1
|0
|4
|4
|9
|6S
|7
|24
|22
|148
|0
|0
|4S
|12
|38
|13
|151
|0
|0
