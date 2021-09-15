                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Sam Billings

Sam Billings
NationalityEngland
Role
Born
Age31 years, 2 months, 9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches3
Innings3
Not Out0
Runs66
High Score36
Average22.00
Strike Rate57.89
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s10
Matches25
Innings20
Not Out2
Runs607
High Score118
Average33.72
Strike Rate92.38
100s1
50s4
6s6
4s68
Matches37
Innings33
Not Out5
Runs478
High Score87
Average17.07
Strike Rate129.89
100s0
50s2
6s16
4s41
Matches240
Innings226
Not Out33
Runs4597
High Score95
Average23.81
Strike Rate130.04
100s0
50s24
6s143
4s385
Matches101
Innings88
Not Out15
Runs3044
High Score175
Average41.69
Strike Rate103.96
100s7
50s20
6s51
4s319
Matches81
Innings116
Not Out12
Runs3536
High Score171
Average34.00
Strike Rate59.21
100s6
50s15
6s13
4s500
Matches3
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches25
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches37
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches240
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches101
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches81
Innings1
overs0.1
Runs4
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ24.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.