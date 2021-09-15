Sam Billings
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 2 months, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|66
|High Score
|36
|Average
|22.00
|Strike Rate
|57.89
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|10
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|20
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|607
|High Score
|118
|Average
|33.72
|Strike Rate
|92.38
|100s
|1
|50s
|4
|6s
|6
|4s
|68
|Matches
|37
|Innings
|33
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|478
|High Score
|87
|Average
|17.07
|Strike Rate
|129.89
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|16
|4s
|41
|Matches
|240
|Innings
|226
|Not Out
|33
|Runs
|4597
|High Score
|95
|Average
|23.81
|Strike Rate
|130.04
|100s
|0
|50s
|24
|6s
|143
|4s
|385
|Matches
|101
|Innings
|88
|Not Out
|15
|Runs
|3044
|High Score
|175
|Average
|41.69
|Strike Rate
|103.96
|100s
|7
|50s
|20
|6s
|51
|4s
|319
|Matches
|81
|Innings
|116
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|3536
|High Score
|171
|Average
|34.00
|Strike Rate
|59.21
|100s
|6
|50s
|15
|6s
|13
|4s
|500
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|37
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|240
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|101
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|81
|Innings
|1
|overs
|0.1
|Runs
|4
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|24.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0