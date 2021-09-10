                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age35 years, 8 months, 6 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches51
Innings90
Not Out10
Runs3775
High Score174
Average47.18
Strike Rate50.86
100s12
50s17
6s19
4s403
Matches40
Innings39
Not Out2
Runs1554
High Score104
Average42.00
Strike Rate84.09
100s2
50s12
6s13
4s150
Matches9
Innings9
Not Out0
Runs241
High Score58
Average26.77
Strike Rate132.41
100s0
50s1
6s5
4s31
Matches107
Innings106
Not Out8
Runs2978
High Score109
Average30.38
Strike Rate129.53
100s3
50s14
6s46
4s362
Matches123
Innings121
Not Out8
Runs5226
High Score166
Average46.24
Strike Rate85.61
100s14
50s30
6s61
4s531
Matches173
Innings297
Not Out30
Runs11935
High Score214
Average44.70
Strike Rate51.67
100s36
50s56
6s67
4s1445
Matches51
Innings3
overs3
Runs8
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ2.66
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches40
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches9
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches107
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches123
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches173
Innings15
overs29
Runs111
wickets1
bestinning1/21
bestmatch1/21
Average111.00
econ3.82
Strike Rate174.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.