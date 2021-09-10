Usman Khawaja
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|35 years, 8 months, 6 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|51
|Innings
|90
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|3775
|High Score
|174
|Average
|47.18
|Strike Rate
|50.86
|100s
|12
|50s
|17
|6s
|19
|4s
|403
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|39
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|1554
|High Score
|104
|Average
|42.00
|Strike Rate
|84.09
|100s
|2
|50s
|12
|6s
|13
|4s
|150
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|241
|High Score
|58
|Average
|26.77
|Strike Rate
|132.41
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|5
|4s
|31
|Matches
|107
|Innings
|106
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|2978
|High Score
|109
|Average
|30.38
|Strike Rate
|129.53
|100s
|3
|50s
|14
|6s
|46
|4s
|362
|Matches
|123
|Innings
|121
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|5226
|High Score
|166
|Average
|46.24
|Strike Rate
|85.61
|100s
|14
|50s
|30
|6s
|61
|4s
|531
|Matches
|173
|Innings
|297
|Not Out
|30
|Runs
|11935
|High Score
|214
|Average
|44.70
|Strike Rate
|51.67
|100s
|36
|50s
|56
|6s
|67
|4s
|1445
|Matches
|51
|Innings
|3
|overs
|3
|Runs
|8
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|2.66
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|107
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|123
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|173
|Innings
|15
|overs
|29
|Runs
|111
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/21
|bestmatch
|1/21
|Average
|111.00
|econ
|3.82
|Strike Rate
|174.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0