Henry Nicholls
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 9 months, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|48
|Innings
|73
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|2603
|High Score
|174
|Average
|38.85
|Strike Rate
|48.98
|100s
|8
|50s
|12
|6s
|4
|4s
|291
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|56
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|1590
|High Score
|124
|Average
|35.33
|Strike Rate
|82.46
|100s
|1
|50s
|13
|6s
|14
|4s
|147
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|100
|High Score
|36
|Average
|12.50
|Strike Rate
|89.28
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|9
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|47
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|1143
|High Score
|67
|Average
|30.07
|Strike Rate
|124.91
|100s
|0
|50s
|8
|6s
|27
|4s
|104
|Matches
|122
|Innings
|115
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|4353
|High Score
|178
|Average
|44.41
|Strike Rate
|85.90
|100s
|7
|50s
|30
|6s
|36
|4s
|447
|Matches
|103
|Innings
|168
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|6072
|High Score
|174
|Average
|38.92
|Strike Rate
|51.72
|100s
|13
|50s
|33
|6s
|31
|4s
|673
|Matches
|48
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|5
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|122
|Innings
|1
|overs
|2
|Runs
|17
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|8.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|103
|Innings
|4
|overs
|3.5
|Runs
|26
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|6.78
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0