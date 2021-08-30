                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Henry Nicholls

Henry Nicholls
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBatsman
Born
Age30 years, 9 months, 9 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches48
Innings73
Not Out6
Runs2603
High Score174
Average38.85
Strike Rate48.98
100s8
50s12
6s4
4s291
Matches58
Innings56
Not Out11
Runs1590
High Score124
Average35.33
Strike Rate82.46
100s1
50s13
6s14
4s147
Matches10
Innings9
Not Out1
Runs100
High Score36
Average12.50
Strike Rate89.28
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s9
Matches50
Innings47
Not Out9
Runs1143
High Score67
Average30.07
Strike Rate124.91
100s0
50s8
6s27
4s104
Matches122
Innings115
Not Out17
Runs4353
High Score178
Average44.41
Strike Rate85.90
100s7
50s30
6s36
4s447
Matches103
Innings168
Not Out12
Runs6072
High Score174
Average38.92
Strike Rate51.72
100s13
50s33
6s31
4s673
Matches48
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches58
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches10
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches50
Innings1
overs1
Runs5
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ5.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches122
Innings1
overs2
Runs17
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ8.50
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches103
Innings4
overs3.5
Runs26
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ6.78
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
