                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









Evin Lewis

Evin Lewis
NationalityWest Indies
RoleBatsman
Born
Age30 years, 7 months, 28 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Matches57
Innings54
Not Out4
Runs1847
High Score176
Average36.94
Strike Rate82.97
100s4
50s10
6s52
4s185
Matches50
Innings49
Not Out3
Runs1423
High Score125
Average30.93
Strike Rate155.51
100s2
50s10
6s110
4s106
Matches198
Innings193
Not Out14
Runs5591
High Score125
Average31.23
Strike Rate145.10
100s5
50s39
6s385
4s453
Matches100
Innings95
Not Out6
Runs3243
High Score176
Average36.43
Strike Rate
100s7
50s19
6s0
4s0
Matches22
Innings42
Not Out2
Runs1229
High Score104
Average30.72
Strike Rate
100s1
50s8
6s0
4s0
Matches57
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches50
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches198
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches100
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches22
Innings3
overs5
Runs23
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.60
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

