Evin Lewis
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 7 months, 28 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Matches
|57
|Innings
|54
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|1847
|High Score
|176
|Average
|36.94
|Strike Rate
|82.97
|100s
|4
|50s
|10
|6s
|52
|4s
|185
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|49
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1423
|High Score
|125
|Average
|30.93
|Strike Rate
|155.51
|100s
|2
|50s
|10
|6s
|110
|4s
|106
|Matches
|198
|Innings
|193
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|5591
|High Score
|125
|Average
|31.23
|Strike Rate
|145.10
|100s
|5
|50s
|39
|6s
|385
|4s
|453
|Matches
|100
|Innings
|95
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|3243
|High Score
|176
|Average
|36.43
|Strike Rate
|100s
|7
|50s
|19
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|42
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|1229
|High Score
|104
|Average
|30.72
|Strike Rate
|100s
|1
|50s
|8
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|57
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|198
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|100
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|3
|overs
|5
|Runs
|23
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.60
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0