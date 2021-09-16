Andy Balbirnie
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 7 months, 27 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|146
|High Score
|82
|Average
|24.33
|Strike Rate
|59.10
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|0
|4s
|23
|Matches
|88
|Innings
|85
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|2544
|High Score
|145
|Average
|31.80
|Strike Rate
|75.19
|100s
|7
|50s
|13
|6s
|31
|4s
|244
|Matches
|79
|Innings
|75
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|1657
|High Score
|83
|Average
|23.33
|Strike Rate
|126.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|7
|6s
|39
|4s
|183
|Matches
|128
|Innings
|122
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|2871
|High Score
|99
|Average
|25.40
|Strike Rate
|131.03
|100s
|0
|50s
|15
|6s
|73
|4s
|321
|Matches
|126
|Innings
|120
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|4116
|High Score
|160
|Average
|37.08
|Strike Rate
|78.20
|100s
|12
|50s
|20
|6s
|55
|4s
|415
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|48
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1353
|High Score
|205
|Average
|30.06
|Strike Rate
|54.46
|100s
|2
|50s
|8
|6s
|4
|4s
|168
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|8
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|8.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|88
|Innings
|3
|overs
|10
|Runs
|68
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/26
|bestmatch
|1/26
|Average
|34.00
|econ
|6.80
|Strike Rate
|30.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|79
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|128
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|126
|Innings
|6
|overs
|16
|Runs
|112
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/26
|bestmatch
|1/26
|Average
|56.00
|econ
|7.00
|Strike Rate
|48.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|17
|overs
|104.3
|Runs
|262
|wickets
|13
|bestinning
|4/23
|bestmatch
|5/23
|Average
|20.15
|econ
|2.50
|Strike Rate
|48.2
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0