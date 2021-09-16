                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









Andy Balbirnie

Andy Balbirnie
NationalityIreland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age31 years, 7 months, 27 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches3
Innings6
Not Out0
Runs146
High Score82
Average24.33
Strike Rate59.10
100s0
50s2
6s0
4s23
Matches88
Innings85
Not Out5
Runs2544
High Score145
Average31.80
Strike Rate75.19
100s7
50s13
6s31
4s244
Matches79
Innings75
Not Out4
Runs1657
High Score83
Average23.33
Strike Rate126.00
100s0
50s7
6s39
4s183
Matches128
Innings122
Not Out9
Runs2871
High Score99
Average25.40
Strike Rate131.03
100s0
50s15
6s73
4s321
Matches126
Innings120
Not Out9
Runs4116
High Score160
Average37.08
Strike Rate78.20
100s12
50s20
6s55
4s415
Matches33
Innings48
Not Out3
Runs1353
High Score205
Average30.06
Strike Rate54.46
100s2
50s8
6s4
4s168
Matches3
Innings1
overs1
Runs8
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ8.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches88
Innings3
overs10
Runs68
wickets2
bestinning1/26
bestmatch1/26
Average34.00
econ6.80
Strike Rate30.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches79
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches128
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches126
Innings6
overs16
Runs112
wickets2
bestinning1/26
bestmatch1/26
Average56.00
econ7.00
Strike Rate48.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches33
Innings17
overs104.3
Runs262
wickets13
bestinning4/23
bestmatch5/23
Average20.15
econ2.50
Strike Rate48.2
4W1
5W0
10W0
