Aiden Blizzard
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|38 years, 1 month27 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium
|Matches
|98
|Innings
|94
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|2043
|High Score
|89
|Average
|24.61
|Strike Rate
|132.57
|100s
|0
|50s
|10
|6s
|64
|4s
|226
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|39
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|733
|High Score
|72
|Average
|19.28
|Strike Rate
|75.41
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|9
|4s
|86
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|34
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|966
|High Score
|141
|Average
|30.18
|Strike Rate
|55.64
|100s
|2
|50s
|4
|6s
|7
|4s
|130
|Matches
|98
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|10
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|10.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|7
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|7.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0