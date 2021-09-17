                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Aiden Blizzard

Aiden Blizzard
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age38 years, 1 month27 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium
Matches98
Innings94
Not Out11
Runs2043
High Score89
Average24.61
Strike Rate132.57
100s0
50s10
6s64
4s226
Matches40
Innings39
Not Out1
Runs733
High Score72
Average19.28
Strike Rate75.41
100s0
50s2
6s9
4s86
Matches21
Innings34
Not Out2
Runs966
High Score141
Average30.18
Strike Rate55.64
100s2
50s4
6s7
4s130
Matches98
Innings1
overs1
Runs10
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ10.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches40
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches21
Innings1
overs1
Runs7
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ7.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
