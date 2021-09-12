Najibullah Zadran Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 24 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|90
|94
|198
|118
|5
|Innings
|82
|84
|178
|109
|10
|Not Out
|13
|30
|45
|17
|0
|Runs
|2053
|1712
|3628
|2887
|306
|High Score
|104
|73
|97
|104
|99
|Average
|29.75
|31.70
|27.27
|31.38
|30.60
|Strike Rate
|89.61
|139.75
|137.73
|94.87
|82.47
|100S
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|50S
|15
|8
|18
|23
|3
|6S
|68
|91
|199
|116
|6
|4S
|178
|115
|250
|246
|43
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|90
|94
|198
|118
|5
|Innings
|2
|0
|2
|17
|4
|overs
|5
|0
|2
|55.4
|26
|Runs
|30
|0
|8
|278
|85
|wickets
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2
|bestinning
|1/6
|1/10
|1/12
|bestmatch
|1/6
|1/10
|1/42
|Average
|8.00
|69.50
|42.50
|econ
|6.00
|4.00
|4.99
|3.26
|Strike Rate
|12.0
|83.5
|78.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0