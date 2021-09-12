
  • Najibullah Zadran Career, Records, Biography & More

Najibullah Zadran Career, Records, Biography & More

Najibullah Zadran
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age30 years, 24 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches90941981185
Innings828417810910
Not Out133045170
Runs2053171236282887306
High Score104739710499
Average29.7531.7027.2731.3830.60
Strike Rate89.61139.75137.7394.8782.47
100S10010
50S15818233
6S68911991166
4S17811525024643
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 90941981185
Innings 202174
overs 50255.426
Runs 300827885
wickets 00142
bestinning 1/61/101/12
bestmatch 1/61/101/42
Average 8.0069.5042.50
econ 6.004.004.993.26
Strike Rate 12.083.578.0
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
