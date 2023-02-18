James Fuller Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|34 years, 1 month
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|171
|69
|82
|Innings
|117
|55
|114
|Not Out
|37
|17
|16
|Runs
|1616
|884
|2220
|High Score
|57
|55
|93
|Average
|20.20
|23.26
|22.65
|Strike Rate
|141.38
|103.63
|69.70
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|3
|2
|10
|6S
|71
|26
|29
|4S
|102
|68
|279
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|171
|69
|82
|Innings
|137
|64
|135
|overs
|439.1
|440.1
|1832.1
|Runs
|3836
|2610
|6697
|wickets
|148
|79
|212
|bestinning
|6/28
|6/35
|6/24
|bestmatch
|6/28
|6/35
|10/79
|Average
|25.91
|33.03
|31.58
|econ
|8.73
|5.92
|3.65
|Strike Rate
|17.8
|33.4
|51.8
|4W
|4
|2
|10
|5W
|1
|1
|7
|10w
|0
|0
|1