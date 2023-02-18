
James Fuller Career, Biography & More

James Fuller
NationalityEngland
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age34 years, 1 month
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches1716982
Innings11755114
Not Out371716
Runs16168842220
High Score575593
Average20.2023.2622.65
Strike Rate141.38103.6369.70
100S000
50S3210
6S712629
4S10268279
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 1716982
Innings 13764135
overs 439.1440.11832.1
Runs 383626106697
wickets 14879212
bestinning 6/286/356/24
bestmatch 6/286/3510/79
Average 25.9133.0331.58
econ 8.735.923.65
Strike Rate 17.833.451.8
4W 4210
5W 117
10w 001
