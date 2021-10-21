                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Shapoor Zadran

Shapoor Zadran
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBowlers
Born
Age35 years, 1 month16 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast Medium
Matches44
Innings27
Not Out17
Runs67
High Score17
Average6.70
Strike Rate41.87
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s5
Matches36
Innings13
Not Out6
Runs27
High Score13
Average3.85
Strike Rate41.53
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s0
Matches83
Innings31
Not Out14
Runs82
High Score19
Average4.82
Strike Rate68.33
100s0
50s0
6s9
4s1
Matches56
Innings36
Not Out19
Runs102
High Score17
Average6.00
Strike Rate41.46
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s7
Matches9
Innings12
Not Out2
Runs53
High Score18
Average5.30
Strike Rate29.60
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s4
Matches44
Innings44
overs330.3
Runs1589
wickets43
bestinning4/24
bestmatch4/24
Average36.95
econ4.80
Strike Rate46.1
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches36
Innings36
overs115.5
Runs907
wickets37
bestinning3/40
bestmatch3/40
Average24.51
econ7.83
Strike Rate18.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches83
Innings82
overs279
Runs2012
wickets90
bestinning4/31
bestmatch4/31
Average22.35
econ7.21
Strike Rate18.6
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches56
Innings56
overs420.4
Runs2037
wickets57
bestinning4/24
bestmatch4/24
Average35.73
econ4.84
Strike Rate44.2
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches9
Innings17
overs197
Runs689
wickets17
bestinning4/28
bestmatch6/35
Average40.52
econ3.49
Strike Rate69.5
4W1
5W0
10W0
