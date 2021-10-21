Shapoor Zadran
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|35 years, 1 month16 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|44
|Innings
|27
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|67
|High Score
|17
|Average
|6.70
|Strike Rate
|41.87
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|5
|Matches
|36
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|27
|High Score
|13
|Average
|3.85
|Strike Rate
|41.53
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|0
|Matches
|83
|Innings
|31
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|82
|High Score
|19
|Average
|4.82
|Strike Rate
|68.33
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|9
|4s
|1
|Matches
|56
|Innings
|36
|Not Out
|19
|Runs
|102
|High Score
|17
|Average
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|41.46
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|7
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|53
|High Score
|18
|Average
|5.30
|Strike Rate
|29.60
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|4
|Matches
|44
|Innings
|44
|overs
|330.3
|Runs
|1589
|wickets
|43
|bestinning
|4/24
|bestmatch
|4/24
|Average
|36.95
|econ
|4.80
|Strike Rate
|46.1
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|36
|Innings
|36
|overs
|115.5
|Runs
|907
|wickets
|37
|bestinning
|3/40
|bestmatch
|3/40
|Average
|24.51
|econ
|7.83
|Strike Rate
|18.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|83
|Innings
|82
|overs
|279
|Runs
|2012
|wickets
|90
|bestinning
|4/31
|bestmatch
|4/31
|Average
|22.35
|econ
|7.21
|Strike Rate
|18.6
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|56
|Innings
|56
|overs
|420.4
|Runs
|2037
|wickets
|57
|bestinning
|4/24
|bestmatch
|4/24
|Average
|35.73
|econ
|4.84
|Strike Rate
|44.2
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|17
|overs
|197
|Runs
|689
|wickets
|17
|bestinning
|4/28
|bestmatch
|6/35
|Average
|40.52
|econ
|3.49
|Strike Rate
|69.5
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0