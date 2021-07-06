Mahmudullah Riyad Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|38 years, 20 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|50
|221
|121
|297
|337
|114
|Innings
|94
|192
|113
|273
|303
|204
|Not Out
|7
|50
|23
|54
|62
|20
|Runs
|2914
|5020
|2122
|5465
|8838
|6557
|High Score
|150
|128
|64
|70
|130
|152
|Average
|33.49
|35.35
|23.57
|24.95
|36.67
|35.63
|Strike Rate
|53.40
|76.04
|117.30
|119.29
|100S
|5
|3
|0
|0
|7
|14
|50S
|16
|27
|6
|19
|53
|32
|6S
|24
|78
|64
|179
|0
|0
|4S
|338
|374
|161
|412
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|50
|221
|121
|297
|337
|114
|Innings
|66
|148
|70
|196
|0
|0
|overs
|570.3
|720
|140.5
|461.2
|1339.1
|1518.3
|Runs
|1958
|3758
|1012
|3247
|6577
|5026
|wickets
|43
|82
|38
|131
|175
|143
|bestinning
|5/51
|3/4
|3/10
|3/6
|5/66
|7/94
|bestmatch
|8/110
|3/4
|3/10
|3/6
|5/66
|Average
|45.53
|45.82
|26.63
|24.78
|37.58
|35.14
|econ
|3.43
|5.21
|7.18
|7.03
|4.91
|3.30
|Strike Rate
|79.6
|52.6
|22.2
|21.1
|45.9
|63.7
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5W
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1