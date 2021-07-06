
Mahmudullah Riyad Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Mahmudullah
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born
Age38 years, 20 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches50221121297337114
Innings94192113273303204
Not Out75023546220
Runs291450202122546588386557
High Score1501286470130152
Average33.4935.3523.5724.9536.6735.63
Strike Rate53.4076.04117.30119.29
100S5300714
50S16276195332
6S24786417900
4S33837416141200
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 50221121297337114
Innings 661487019600
overs 570.3720140.5461.21339.11518.3
Runs 195837581012324765775026
wickets 438238131175143
bestinning 5/513/43/103/65/667/94
bestmatch 8/1103/43/103/65/66
Average 45.5345.8226.6324.7837.5835.14
econ 3.435.217.187.034.913.30
Strike Rate 79.652.622.221.145.963.7
4W 000014
5W 100013
10w 000001
