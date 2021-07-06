                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Mahmudullah

Mahmudullah
NationalityBangladesh
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age36 years, 6 months, 20 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches50
Innings94
Not Out7
Runs2914
High Score150
Average33.49
Strike Rate53.40
100s5
50s16
6s24
4s338
Matches212
Innings184
Not Out50
Runs4768
High Score128
Average35.58
Strike Rate76.47
100s3
50s26
6s75
4s354
Matches119
Innings111
Not Out23
Runs2070
High Score64
Average23.52
Strike Rate117.61
100s0
50s6
6s63
4s159
Matches282
Innings259
Not Out52
Runs5205
High Score70
Average25.14
Strike Rate118.80
100s0
50s19
6s169
4s391
Matches308
Innings276
Not Out61
Runs7924
High Score130
Average36.85
Strike Rate
100s7
50s45
6s0
4s0
Matches114
Innings204
Not Out20
Runs6557
High Score152
Average35.63
Strike Rate
100s14
50s32
6s0
4s0
Matches50
Innings66
overs570.3
Runs1958
wickets43
bestinning5/51
bestmatch8/110
Average45.53
econ3.43
Strike Rate79.6
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches212
Innings144
overs707.2
Runs3668
wickets81
bestinning3/4
bestmatch3/4
Average45.28
econ5.18
Strike Rate52.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches119
Innings70
overs140.5
Runs1012
wickets38
bestinning3/10
bestmatch3/10
Average26.63
econ7.18
Strike Rate22.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches282
Innings194
overs459.2
Runs3226
wickets131
bestinning3/6
bestmatch3/6
Average24.62
econ7.02
Strike Rate21.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches308
Innings0
overs1274.5
Runs6216
wickets171
bestinning5/66
bestmatch5/66
Average36.35
econ4.87
Strike Rate44.7
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches114
Innings0
overs1518.3
Runs5026
wickets143
bestinning7/94
bestmatch
Average35.14
econ3.30
Strike Rate63.7
4W4
5W3
10W1
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.