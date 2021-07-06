Mahmudullah
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|36 years, 6 months, 20 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|94
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|2914
|High Score
|150
|Average
|33.49
|Strike Rate
|53.40
|100s
|5
|50s
|16
|6s
|24
|4s
|338
|Matches
|212
|Innings
|184
|Not Out
|50
|Runs
|4768
|High Score
|128
|Average
|35.58
|Strike Rate
|76.47
|100s
|3
|50s
|26
|6s
|75
|4s
|354
|Matches
|119
|Innings
|111
|Not Out
|23
|Runs
|2070
|High Score
|64
|Average
|23.52
|Strike Rate
|117.61
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|63
|4s
|159
|Matches
|282
|Innings
|259
|Not Out
|52
|Runs
|5205
|High Score
|70
|Average
|25.14
|Strike Rate
|118.80
|100s
|0
|50s
|19
|6s
|169
|4s
|391
|Matches
|308
|Innings
|276
|Not Out
|61
|Runs
|7924
|High Score
|130
|Average
|36.85
|Strike Rate
|100s
|7
|50s
|45
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|114
|Innings
|204
|Not Out
|20
|Runs
|6557
|High Score
|152
|Average
|35.63
|Strike Rate
|100s
|14
|50s
|32
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|66
|overs
|570.3
|Runs
|1958
|wickets
|43
|bestinning
|5/51
|bestmatch
|8/110
|Average
|45.53
|econ
|3.43
|Strike Rate
|79.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|212
|Innings
|144
|overs
|707.2
|Runs
|3668
|wickets
|81
|bestinning
|3/4
|bestmatch
|3/4
|Average
|45.28
|econ
|5.18
|Strike Rate
|52.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|119
|Innings
|70
|overs
|140.5
|Runs
|1012
|wickets
|38
|bestinning
|3/10
|bestmatch
|3/10
|Average
|26.63
|econ
|7.18
|Strike Rate
|22.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|282
|Innings
|194
|overs
|459.2
|Runs
|3226
|wickets
|131
|bestinning
|3/6
|bestmatch
|3/6
|Average
|24.62
|econ
|7.02
|Strike Rate
|21.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|308
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1274.5
|Runs
|6216
|wickets
|171
|bestinning
|5/66
|bestmatch
|5/66
|Average
|36.35
|econ
|4.87
|Strike Rate
|44.7
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|114
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1518.3
|Runs
|5026
|wickets
|143
|bestinning
|7/94
|bestmatch
|Average
|35.14
|econ
|3.30
|Strike Rate
|63.7
|4W
|4
|5W
|3
|10W
|1