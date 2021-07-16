Mashrafe Mortaza's profile stats, biography, news and photos
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|40 years, 4 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|36
|220
|54
|185
|335
|57
|Innings
|67
|158
|39
|115
|248
|100
|Not Out
|5
|28
|11
|30
|38
|7
|Runs
|797
|1787
|377
|1133
|3309
|1458
|High Score
|79
|51
|36
|56
|104
|132
|Average
|12.85
|13.74
|13.46
|13.32
|15.75
|15.67
|Strike Rate
|67.20
|87.55
|136.10
|129.63
|92.43
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50S
|3
|1
|0
|1
|8
|6
|6S
|22
|62
|23
|70
|0
|0
|4S
|95
|150
|28
|76
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|36
|220
|54
|185
|335
|57
|Innings
|51
|220
|53
|180
|0
|0
|overs
|998.2
|1820.2
|189.5
|642.2
|2728.5
|1495
|Runs
|3239
|8893
|1527
|4824
|13282
|4732
|wickets
|78
|270
|42
|169
|458
|135
|bestinning
|4/60
|6/26
|4/19
|5/35
|6/26
|4/27
|bestmatch
|5/88
|6/26
|4/19
|5/35
|6/26
|Average
|41.52
|32.93
|36.35
|28.54
|29.00
|35.05
|econ
|3.24
|4.88
|8.04
|7.51
|4.86
|3.16
|Strike Rate
|76.7
|40.4
|27.1
|22.8
|35.7
|66.4
|4W
|4
|7
|1
|2
|15
|7
|5W
|0
|1
|0
|1
|7
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0