  Mashrafe Mortaza's profile stats, biography, news and photos

Mashrafe Mortaza
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born
Age40 years, 4 months, 19 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches362205418533557
Innings6715839115248100
Not Out5281130387
Runs7971787377113333091458
High Score79513656104132
Average12.8513.7413.4613.3215.7515.67
Strike Rate67.2087.55136.10129.6392.43
100S000011
50S310186
6S2262237000
4S95150287600
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 362205418533557
Innings 512205318000
overs 998.21820.2189.5642.22728.51495
Runs 3239889315274824132824732
wickets 7827042169458135
bestinning 4/606/264/195/356/264/27
bestmatch 5/886/264/195/356/26
Average 41.5232.9336.3528.5429.0035.05
econ 3.244.888.047.514.863.16
Strike Rate 76.740.427.122.835.766.4
4W 4712157
5W 010170
10w 000000
