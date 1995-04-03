
Taskin Ahmed Career, Record, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Taskin Ahmed
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born
Age28 years, 10 months, 21 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches13635413711035
Innings223225575451
Not Out31011231917
Runs221149115218348409
High Score752115183875
Average11.636.778.216.419.9412.02
Strike Rate45.9455.5992.0086.5072.0446.53
100S000000
50S100001
6S3448127
4S221110162643
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 13635413711035
Innings 24615213310865
overs 410.1486.2182.4464.1819.5964.2
Runs 154526321411371743843437
wickets 309052158163101
bestinning 4/375/284/165/315/285/54
bestmatch 5/1285/284/165/315/287/108
Average 51.5029.2427.1323.5226.8934.02
econ 3.765.417.728.005.343.56
Strike Rate 82.032.421.017.630.157.2
4W 342777
5W 020122
10w 000000
