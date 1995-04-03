Taskin Ahmed Career, Record, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|28 years, 10 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|13
|63
|54
|137
|110
|35
|Innings
|22
|32
|25
|57
|54
|51
|Not Out
|3
|10
|11
|23
|19
|17
|Runs
|221
|149
|115
|218
|348
|409
|High Score
|75
|21
|15
|18
|38
|75
|Average
|11.63
|6.77
|8.21
|6.41
|9.94
|12.02
|Strike Rate
|45.94
|55.59
|92.00
|86.50
|72.04
|46.53
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6S
|3
|4
|4
|8
|12
|7
|4S
|22
|11
|10
|16
|26
|43
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|13
|63
|54
|137
|110
|35
|Innings
|24
|61
|52
|133
|108
|65
|overs
|410.1
|486.2
|182.4
|464.1
|819.5
|964.2
|Runs
|1545
|2632
|1411
|3717
|4384
|3437
|wickets
|30
|90
|52
|158
|163
|101
|bestinning
|4/37
|5/28
|4/16
|5/31
|5/28
|5/54
|bestmatch
|5/128
|5/28
|4/16
|5/31
|5/28
|7/108
|Average
|51.50
|29.24
|27.13
|23.52
|26.89
|34.02
|econ
|3.76
|5.41
|7.72
|8.00
|5.34
|3.56
|Strike Rate
|82.0
|32.4
|21.0
|17.6
|30.1
|57.2
|4W
|3
|4
|2
|7
|7
|7
|5W
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0