Litton Das Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 4 months, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|39
|77
|73
|185
|161
|87
|Innings
|68
|76
|72
|180
|158
|149
|Not Out
|2
|7
|1
|7
|10
|9
|Runs
|2394
|2250
|1670
|4142
|5439
|6705
|High Score
|141
|176
|83
|83
|176
|274
|Average
|36.27
|32.60
|23.52
|23.94
|36.75
|47.89
|Strike Rate
|58.92
|87.61
|130.87
|127.87
|89.91
|64.92
|100S
|3
|5
|0
|0
|12
|18
|50S
|16
|10
|10
|24
|26
|34
|6S
|11
|39
|50
|119
|101
|62
|4S
|300
|240
|173
|442
|599
|846
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|39
|77
|73
|185
|161
|87
|Innings
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|overs
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Runs
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|6.50
|5.40
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0