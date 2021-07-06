
Litton Das Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Litton Das
NationalityBangladesh
Role
Born
Age29 years, 4 months, 11 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches39777318516187
Innings687672180158149
Not Out2717109
Runs239422501670414254396705
High Score1411768383176274
Average36.2732.6023.5223.9436.7547.89
Strike Rate58.9287.61130.87127.8789.9164.92
100S35001218
50S161010242634
6S11395011910162
4S300240173442599846
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 39777318516187
Innings 100002
overs 200005
Runs 13000027
wickets 000000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 6.505.40
Strike Rate
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
