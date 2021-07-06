Abu Jayed
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|36
|High Score
|8
|Average
|2.57
|Strike Rate
|22.92
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|4
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|3
|High Score
|2
|Average
|1.50
|Strike Rate
|42.85
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|77
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|49
|High Score
|10
|Average
|9.80
|Strike Rate
|113.95
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|6
|Matches
|65
|Innings
|35
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|63
|High Score
|11
|Average
|3.31
|Strike Rate
|52.50
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|6
|Matches
|94
|Innings
|127
|Not Out
|50
|Runs
|559
|High Score
|53
|Average
|7.25
|Strike Rate
|39.56
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|10
|4s
|70
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|18
|overs
|327.2
|Runs
|1118
|wickets
|30
|bestinning
|4/71
|bestmatch
|6/130
|Average
|37.26
|econ
|3.41
|Strike Rate
|65.4
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|overs
|18
|Runs
|114
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|5/58
|bestmatch
|5/58
|Average
|22.80
|econ
|6.33
|Strike Rate
|21.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|overs
|11
|Runs
|106
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|2/27
|bestmatch
|2/27
|Average
|26.50
|econ
|9.63
|Strike Rate
|16.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|77
|Innings
|74
|overs
|224.4
|Runs
|1820
|wickets
|78
|bestinning
|4/35
|bestmatch
|4/35
|Average
|23.33
|econ
|8.10
|Strike Rate
|17.2
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|65
|Innings
|64
|overs
|446
|Runs
|2454
|wickets
|79
|bestinning
|5/58
|bestmatch
|5/58
|Average
|31.06
|econ
|5.50
|Strike Rate
|33.8
|4W
|3
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|94
|Innings
|154
|overs
|2283
|Runs
|7988
|wickets
|268
|bestinning
|6/25
|bestmatch
|9/43
|Average
|29.80
|econ
|3.49
|Strike Rate
|51.1
|4W
|13
|5W
|12
|10W
|0