                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Abu Jayed

Abu Jayed
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born
Age29 years, 22 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches13
Innings22
Not Out8
Runs36
High Score8
Average2.57
Strike Rate22.92
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s4
Matches2
Innings0
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches3
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs3
High Score2
Average1.50
Strike Rate42.85
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches77
Innings19
Not Out14
Runs49
High Score10
Average9.80
Strike Rate113.95
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s6
Matches65
Innings35
Not Out16
Runs63
High Score11
Average3.31
Strike Rate52.50
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s6
Matches94
Innings127
Not Out50
Runs559
High Score53
Average7.25
Strike Rate39.56
100s0
50s1
6s10
4s70
Matches13
Innings18
overs327.2
Runs1118
wickets30
bestinning4/71
bestmatch6/130
Average37.26
econ3.41
Strike Rate65.4
4W3
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings2
overs18
Runs114
wickets5
bestinning5/58
bestmatch5/58
Average22.80
econ6.33
Strike Rate21.6
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches3
Innings3
overs11
Runs106
wickets4
bestinning2/27
bestmatch2/27
Average26.50
econ9.63
Strike Rate16.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches77
Innings74
overs224.4
Runs1820
wickets78
bestinning4/35
bestmatch4/35
Average23.33
econ8.10
Strike Rate17.2
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches65
Innings64
overs446
Runs2454
wickets79
bestinning5/58
bestmatch5/58
Average31.06
econ5.50
Strike Rate33.8
4W3
5W1
10W0
Matches94
Innings154
overs2283
Runs7988
wickets268
bestinning6/25
bestmatch9/43
Average29.80
econ3.49
Strike Rate51.1
4W13
5W12
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.