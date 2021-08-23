Junaid Siddique
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|34 years, 9 months, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|37
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|969
|High Score
|106
|Average
|26.18
|Strike Rate
|41.39
|100s
|1
|50s
|7
|6s
|1
|4s
|123
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|53
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|1196
|High Score
|100
|Average
|23.00
|Strike Rate
|68.22
|100s
|1
|50s
|6
|6s
|7
|4s
|118
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|159
|High Score
|71
|Average
|22.71
|Strike Rate
|147.22
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|7
|4s
|16
|Matches
|78
|Innings
|77
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1489
|High Score
|89
|Average
|20.12
|Strike Rate
|121.55
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|46
|4s
|154
|Matches
|182
|Innings
|180
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|5152
|High Score
|136
|Average
|29.27
|Strike Rate
|73.61
|100s
|7
|50s
|30
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|144
|Innings
|251
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|8437
|High Score
|193
|Average
|35.30
|Strike Rate
|100s
|17
|50s
|43
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|2
|overs
|3
|Runs
|11
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|3.66
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|2
|overs
|2
|Runs
|13
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|6.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|78
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|182
|Innings
|0
|overs
|7.5
|Runs
|44
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.61
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|144
|Innings
|0
|overs
|45.1
|Runs
|179
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/30
|bestmatch
|1/79
|Average
|179.00
|econ
|3.96
|Strike Rate
|271.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0