Junaid Siddique

Junaid Siddique
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born
Age34 years, 9 months, 25 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches19
Innings37
Not Out0
Runs969
High Score106
Average26.18
Strike Rate41.39
100s1
50s7
6s1
4s123
Matches54
Innings53
Not Out1
Runs1196
High Score100
Average23.00
Strike Rate68.22
100s1
50s6
6s7
4s118
Matches7
Innings7
Not Out0
Runs159
High Score71
Average22.71
Strike Rate147.22
100s0
50s1
6s7
4s16
Matches78
Innings77
Not Out3
Runs1489
High Score89
Average20.12
Strike Rate121.55
100s0
50s4
6s46
4s154
Matches182
Innings180
Not Out4
Runs5152
High Score136
Average29.27
Strike Rate73.61
100s7
50s30
6s0
4s0
Matches144
Innings251
Not Out12
Runs8437
High Score193
Average35.30
Strike Rate
100s17
50s43
6s0
4s0
Matches19
Innings2
overs3
Runs11
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ3.66
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches54
Innings2
overs2
Runs13
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ6.50
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches7
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches78
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches182
Innings0
overs7.5
Runs44
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ5.61
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches144
Innings0
overs45.1
Runs179
wickets1
bestinning1/30
bestmatch1/79
Average179.00
econ3.96
Strike Rate271.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
