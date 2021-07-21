Nasum Ahmed Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 2 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|12
|35
|102
|71
|28
|Innings
|6
|16
|38
|49
|43
|Not Out
|2
|9
|13
|9
|10
|Runs
|116
|64
|167
|426
|706
|High Score
|44
|19
|19
|38
|85
|Average
|29.00
|9.14
|6.68
|10.65
|21.39
|Strike Rate
|91.33
|92.75
|86.08
|79.92
|54.01
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6S
|5
|2
|4
|14
|6
|4S
|12
|4
|14
|32
|99
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|12
|35
|102
|71
|28
|Innings
|11
|34
|100
|70
|55
|overs
|96.4
|107.3
|334.4
|589.5
|1123
|Runs
|378
|787
|2234
|2562
|3544
|wickets
|12
|34
|81
|93
|120
|bestinning
|3/19
|4/10
|4/10
|5/49
|7/43
|bestmatch
|3/19
|4/10
|4/10
|5/49
|12/113
|Average
|31.50
|23.14
|27.58
|27.54
|29.53
|econ
|3.91
|7.32
|6.67
|4.34
|3.15
|Strike Rate
|48.3
|18.9
|24.7
|38.0
|56.1
|4W
|0
|3
|3
|3
|6
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2