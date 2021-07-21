
Nasum Ahmed Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Nasum Ahmed
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born
Age29 years, 2 months, 19 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches12351027128
Innings616384943
Not Out2913910
Runs11664167426706
High Score4419193885
Average29.009.146.6810.6521.39
Strike Rate91.3392.7586.0879.9254.01
100S00000
50S00003
6S524146
4S124143299
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 12351027128
Innings 11341007055
overs 96.4107.3334.4589.51123
Runs 378787223425623544
wickets 12348193120
bestinning 3/194/104/105/497/43
bestmatch 3/194/104/105/4912/113
Average 31.5023.1427.5827.5429.53
econ 3.917.326.674.343.15
Strike Rate 48.318.924.738.056.1
4W 03336
5W 00018
10w 00002
