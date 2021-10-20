Shahriar Nafees
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|37 years, 3 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|48
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|1267
|High Score
|138
|Average
|26.39
|Strike Rate
|55.86
|100s
|1
|50s
|7
|6s
|1
|4s
|189
|Matches
|75
|Innings
|75
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|2201
|High Score
|123
|Average
|31.44
|Strike Rate
|69.49
|100s
|4
|50s
|13
|6s
|7
|4s
|277
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|25
|High Score
|25
|Average
|25.00
|Strike Rate
|147.05
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|3
|Matches
|60
|Innings
|57
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|1248
|High Score
|102
|Average
|24.96
|Strike Rate
|104.08
|100s
|1
|50s
|6
|6s
|23
|4s
|133
|Matches
|180
|Innings
|176
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|5269
|High Score
|147
|Average
|32.32
|Strike Rate
|69.41
|100s
|9
|50s
|30
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|124
|Innings
|222
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|8141
|High Score
|219
|Average
|38.40
|Strike Rate
|59.88
|100s
|15
|50s
|48
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|75
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|60
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|180
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|124
|Innings
|0
|overs
|16
|Runs
|76
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.75
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0