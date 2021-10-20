                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Shahriar Nafees

Shahriar Nafees
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born
Age37 years, 3 months, 23 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Matches24
Innings48
Not Out0
Runs1267
High Score138
Average26.39
Strike Rate55.86
100s1
50s7
6s1
4s189
Matches75
Innings75
Not Out5
Runs2201
High Score123
Average31.44
Strike Rate69.49
100s4
50s13
6s7
4s277
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs25
High Score25
Average25.00
Strike Rate147.05
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s3
Matches60
Innings57
Not Out7
Runs1248
High Score102
Average24.96
Strike Rate104.08
100s1
50s6
6s23
4s133
Matches180
Innings176
Not Out13
Runs5269
High Score147
Average32.32
Strike Rate69.41
100s9
50s30
6s0
4s0
Matches124
Innings222
Not Out10
Runs8141
High Score219
Average38.40
Strike Rate59.88
100s15
50s48
6s0
4s0
Matches24
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches75
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches60
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches180
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches124
Innings0
overs16
Runs76
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.75
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
