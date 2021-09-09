                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Nasir Jamshed

Nasir Jamshed
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age32 years, 8 months, 18 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Matches2
Innings4
Not Out0
Runs51
High Score46
Average12.75
Strike Rate47.66
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s8
Matches48
Innings48
Not Out3
Runs1418
High Score112
Average31.51
Strike Rate75.38
100s3
50s8
6s19
4s150
Matches18
Innings18
Not Out1
Runs363
High Score56
Average21.35
Strike Rate113.43
100s0
50s2
6s12
4s34
Matches111
Innings108
Not Out9
Runs2431
High Score104
Average24.55
Strike Rate122.71
100s1
50s13
6s55
4s273
Matches146
Innings145
Not Out7
Runs4480
High Score158
Average32.46
Strike Rate84.41
100s9
50s21
6s0
4s0
Matches98
Innings166
Not Out9
Runs5831
High Score182
Average37.14
Strike Rate
100s15
50s28
6s0
4s0
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches48
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches18
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches111
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches146
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches98
Innings0
overs2
Runs8
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.