Nasir Jamshed
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|32 years, 8 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|51
|High Score
|46
|Average
|12.75
|Strike Rate
|47.66
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|8
|Matches
|48
|Innings
|48
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1418
|High Score
|112
|Average
|31.51
|Strike Rate
|75.38
|100s
|3
|50s
|8
|6s
|19
|4s
|150
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|363
|High Score
|56
|Average
|21.35
|Strike Rate
|113.43
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|12
|4s
|34
|Matches
|111
|Innings
|108
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|2431
|High Score
|104
|Average
|24.55
|Strike Rate
|122.71
|100s
|1
|50s
|13
|6s
|55
|4s
|273
|Matches
|146
|Innings
|145
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|4480
|High Score
|158
|Average
|32.46
|Strike Rate
|84.41
|100s
|9
|50s
|21
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|98
|Innings
|166
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|5831
|High Score
|182
|Average
|37.14
|Strike Rate
|100s
|15
|50s
|28
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|48
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|111
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|146
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|98
|Innings
|0
|overs
|2
|Runs
|8
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0