Freddie Coleman
|Nationality
|Scotland
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 8 months, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|14
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|211
|High Score
|70
|Average
|15.07
|Strike Rate
|61.33
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|1
|4s
|21
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|9
|High Score
|9
|Average
|9.00
|Strike Rate
|69.23
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|29
|High Score
|20
|Average
|29.00
|Strike Rate
|107.40
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|4
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|35
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|745
|High Score
|70
|Average
|21.91
|Strike Rate
|71.42
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|3
|4s
|72
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|224
|High Score
|110
|Average
|14.93
|Strike Rate
|46.96
|100s
|1
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|27
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0