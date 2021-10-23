                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Freddie Coleman

Freddie Coleman
NationalityScotland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age30 years, 8 months, 9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches16
Innings14
Not Out0
Runs211
High Score70
Average15.07
Strike Rate61.33
100s0
50s1
6s1
4s21
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs9
High Score9
Average9.00
Strike Rate69.23
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches5
Innings2
Not Out1
Runs29
High Score20
Average29.00
Strike Rate107.40
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s4
Matches40
Innings35
Not Out1
Runs745
High Score70
Average21.91
Strike Rate71.42
100s0
50s5
6s3
4s72
Matches9
Innings15
Not Out0
Runs224
High Score110
Average14.93
Strike Rate46.96
100s1
50s0
6s0
4s27
Matches16
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches40
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches9
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
