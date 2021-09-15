
|

Dawid Malan Career, Records, Wife, Biography & More

Dawid Malan
NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age36 years, 5 months, 21 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches222162316169212
Innings392160309165363
Not Out048462521
Runs1074104618928667615713201
High Score140134103117185219
Average27.5361.5236.3832.9543.9738.59
Strike Rate40.9696.13132.49129.7485.6553.50
100S15151530
50S9516563068
6S123622728537
4S1461001948616331779
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 222162316169212
Innings 8215266140
overs 372.3294.3227708.1
Runs 131172772213272556
wickets 211234163
bestinning 2/331/51/272/104/255/61
bestmatch 2/331/51/272/104/255/61
Average 65.5017.0027.0031.3932.3640.57
econ 3.546.8013.507.645.843.60
Strike Rate 111.015.012.024.633.267.4
4W 000012
5W 000001
10w 000000
