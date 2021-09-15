Dawid Malan Career, Records, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|36 years, 5 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|22
|21
|62
|316
|169
|212
|Innings
|39
|21
|60
|309
|165
|363
|Not Out
|0
|4
|8
|46
|25
|21
|Runs
|1074
|1046
|1892
|8667
|6157
|13201
|High Score
|140
|134
|103
|117
|185
|219
|Average
|27.53
|61.52
|36.38
|32.95
|43.97
|38.59
|Strike Rate
|40.96
|96.13
|132.49
|129.74
|85.65
|53.50
|100S
|1
|5
|1
|5
|15
|30
|50S
|9
|5
|16
|56
|30
|68
|6S
|1
|23
|62
|272
|85
|37
|4S
|146
|100
|194
|861
|633
|1779
