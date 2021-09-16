                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Tymal Mills

Tymal Mills
NationalityEngland
RoleBowlers
Born
Age30 years, 12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast
Matches13
Innings4
Not Out2
Runs8
High Score7
Average4.00
Strike Rate72.72
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s0
Matches172
Innings39
Not Out19
Runs131
High Score27
Average6.55
Strike Rate91.60
100s0
50s0
6s6
4s11
Matches23
Innings9
Not Out5
Runs7
High Score3
Average1.75
Strike Rate31.81
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches32
Innings38
Not Out15
Runs260
High Score31
Average11.30
Strike Rate57.77
100s0
50s0
6s6
4s34
Matches13
Innings13
overs44.4
Runs374
wickets12
bestinning3/27
bestmatch3/27
Average31.16
econ8.37
Strike Rate22.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches172
Innings166
overs591.3
Runs4758
wickets198
bestinning4/22
bestmatch4/22
Average24.03
econ8.04
Strike Rate17.9
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches23
Innings22
overs131.4
Runs787
wickets22
bestinning3/23
bestmatch3/23
Average35.77
econ5.97
Strike Rate35.9
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches32
Innings53
overs588.3
Runs2008
wickets55
bestinning4/25
bestmatch5/79
Average36.50
econ3.41
Strike Rate64.2
4W3
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.