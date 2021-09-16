Tymal Mills
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|8
|High Score
|7
|Average
|4.00
|Strike Rate
|72.72
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|0
|Matches
|172
|Innings
|39
|Not Out
|19
|Runs
|131
|High Score
|27
|Average
|6.55
|Strike Rate
|91.60
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|6
|4s
|11
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|7
|High Score
|3
|Average
|1.75
|Strike Rate
|31.81
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|38
|Not Out
|15
|Runs
|260
|High Score
|31
|Average
|11.30
|Strike Rate
|57.77
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|6
|4s
|34
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|13
|overs
|44.4
|Runs
|374
|wickets
|12
|bestinning
|3/27
|bestmatch
|3/27
|Average
|31.16
|econ
|8.37
|Strike Rate
|22.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|172
|Innings
|166
|overs
|591.3
|Runs
|4758
|wickets
|198
|bestinning
|4/22
|bestmatch
|4/22
|Average
|24.03
|econ
|8.04
|Strike Rate
|17.9
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|22
|overs
|131.4
|Runs
|787
|wickets
|22
|bestinning
|3/23
|bestmatch
|3/23
|Average
|35.77
|econ
|5.97
|Strike Rate
|35.9
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|53
|overs
|588.3
|Runs
|2008
|wickets
|55
|bestinning
|4/25
|bestmatch
|5/79
|Average
|36.50
|econ
|3.41
|Strike Rate
|64.2
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0