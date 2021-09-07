Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|32 years, 6 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|29
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|552
|High Score
|63
|Average
|22.08
|Strike Rate
|45.06
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|1
|4s
|77
|Matches
|121
|Innings
|55
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|552
|High Score
|53
|Average
|14.15
|Strike Rate
|73.89
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|8
|4s
|46
|Matches
|72
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|62
|High Score
|16
|Average
|8.85
|Strike Rate
|72.94
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|234
|Innings
|83
|Not Out
|44
|Runs
|386
|High Score
|24
|Average
|9.89
|Strike Rate
|92.12
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|6
|4s
|27
|Matches
|168
|Innings
|92
|Not Out
|33
|Runs
|1198
|High Score
|72
|Average
|20.30
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|70
|Innings
|101
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|2433
|High Score
|128
|Average
|27.03
|Strike Rate
|42.75
|100s
|1
|50s
|14
|6s
|8
|4s
|314
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|37
|overs
|558
|Runs
|1644
|wickets
|63
|bestinning
|6/82
|bestmatch
|8/96
|Average
|26.09
|econ
|2.94
|Strike Rate
|53.1
|4W
|3
|5W
|4
|10W
|0
|Matches
|121
|Innings
|120
|overs
|974.3
|Runs
|4951
|wickets
|141
|bestinning
|5/42
|bestmatch
|5/42
|Average
|35.11
|econ
|5.08
|Strike Rate
|41.4
|4W
|4
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|72
|Innings
|71
|overs
|246.5
|Runs
|1711
|wickets
|73
|bestinning
|5/24
|bestmatch
|5/24
|Average
|23.43
|econ
|6.93
|Strike Rate
|20.2
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|234
|Innings
|233
|overs
|849.1
|Runs
|6077
|wickets
|239
|bestinning
|5/19
|bestmatch
|5/19
|Average
|25.42
|econ
|7.15
|Strike Rate
|21.3
|4W
|4
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|168
|Innings
|165
|overs
|1357.2
|Runs
|6583
|wickets
|208
|bestinning
|5/42
|bestmatch
|5/42
|Average
|31.64
|econ
|4.84
|Strike Rate
|39.1
|4W
|6
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|70
|Innings
|123
|overs
|2065.3
|Runs
|5785
|wickets
|218
|bestinning
|6/77
|bestmatch
|9/103
|Average
|26.53
|econ
|2.80
|Strike Rate
|56.8
|4W
|9
|5W
|12
|10W
|0