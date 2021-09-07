                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age32 years, 6 months, 19 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches21
Innings29
Not Out4
Runs552
High Score63
Average22.08
Strike Rate45.06
100s0
50s3
6s1
4s77
Matches121
Innings55
Not Out16
Runs552
High Score53
Average14.15
Strike Rate73.89
100s0
50s1
6s8
4s46
Matches72
Innings17
Not Out10
Runs62
High Score16
Average8.85
Strike Rate72.94
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches234
Innings83
Not Out44
Runs386
High Score24
Average9.89
Strike Rate92.12
100s0
50s0
6s6
4s27
Matches168
Innings92
Not Out33
Runs1198
High Score72
Average20.30
Strike Rate
100s0
50s3
6s0
4s0
Matches70
Innings101
Not Out11
Runs2433
High Score128
Average27.03
Strike Rate42.75
100s1
50s14
6s8
4s314
Matches21
Innings37
overs558
Runs1644
wickets63
bestinning6/82
bestmatch8/96
Average26.09
econ2.94
Strike Rate53.1
4W3
5W4
10W0
Matches121
Innings120
overs974.3
Runs4951
wickets141
bestinning5/42
bestmatch5/42
Average35.11
econ5.08
Strike Rate41.4
4W4
5W1
10W0
Matches72
Innings71
overs246.5
Runs1711
wickets73
bestinning5/24
bestmatch5/24
Average23.43
econ6.93
Strike Rate20.2
4W2
5W1
10W0
Matches234
Innings233
overs849.1
Runs6077
wickets239
bestinning5/19
bestmatch5/19
Average25.42
econ7.15
Strike Rate21.3
4W4
5W2
10W0
Matches168
Innings165
overs1357.2
Runs6583
wickets208
bestinning5/42
bestmatch5/42
Average31.64
econ4.84
Strike Rate39.1
4W6
5W1
10W0
Matches70
Innings123
overs2065.3
Runs5785
wickets218
bestinning6/77
bestmatch9/103
Average26.53
econ2.80
Strike Rate56.8
4W9
5W12
10W0
