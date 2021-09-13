                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









Mohammad Rafique

Mohammad Rafique
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born
Age51 years, 11 months, 19 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches33
Innings48
Not Out6
Runs4076
High Score0
Average40.76
Strike Rate87.4
100s1
50s4
6s34
4s110
Matches125
Innings124
Not Out17
Runs4739
High Score0
Average37.91
Strike Rate51.3
100s0
50s2
6s29
4s110
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs22
High Score0
Average22.00
Strike Rate24.0
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s3
Matches7
Innings7
Not Out1
Runs114
High Score0
Average10.36
Strike Rate13.3
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s3
Matches164
Innings0
Not Out20
Runs5861
High Score0
Average31.85
Strike Rate45.8
100s0
50s3
6s0
4s0
Matches62
Innings108
Not Out11
Runs1748
High Score111
Average18.02
Strike Rate
100s1
50s9
6s0
4s0
Matches33
Innings63
overs1457.2
Runs1059
wickets100
bestinning6/77
bestmatch9/160
Average18.57
econ2.79
Strike Rate64.96
4W3
5W7
10W0
Matches125
Innings106
overs1069
Runs1191
wickets125
bestinning5/47
bestmatch5/47
Average13.38
econ4.43
Strike Rate71.61
4W3
5W1
10W0
Matches1
Innings1
overs4
Runs13
wickets1
bestinning1/22
bestmatch1/22
Average13.00
econ5.50
Strike Rate260.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches7
Innings4
overs24.3
Runs22
wickets11
bestinning4/7
bestmatch4/7
Average7.33
econ4.65
Strike Rate137.50
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches164
Innings138
overs1405
Runs1551
wickets184
bestinning5/16
bestmatch5/16
Average13.14
econ4.17
Strike Rate
4W3
5W2
10W0
Matches62
Innings0
overs2717.2
Runs6640
wickets237
bestinning7/52
bestmatch
Average28.01
econ2.44
Strike Rate68.7
4W0
5W12
10W2
