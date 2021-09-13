Mohammad Rafique
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|51 years, 11 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|48
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|4076
|High Score
|0
|Average
|40.76
|Strike Rate
|87.4
|100s
|1
|50s
|4
|6s
|34
|4s
|110
|Matches
|125
|Innings
|124
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|4739
|High Score
|0
|Average
|37.91
|Strike Rate
|51.3
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|29
|4s
|110
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|22
|High Score
|0
|Average
|22.00
|Strike Rate
|24.0
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|3
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|114
|High Score
|0
|Average
|10.36
|Strike Rate
|13.3
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|3
|Matches
|164
|Innings
|0
|Not Out
|20
|Runs
|5861
|High Score
|0
|Average
|31.85
|Strike Rate
|45.8
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|62
|Innings
|108
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|1748
|High Score
|111
|Average
|18.02
|Strike Rate
|100s
|1
|50s
|9
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|63
|overs
|1457.2
|Runs
|1059
|wickets
|100
|bestinning
|6/77
|bestmatch
|9/160
|Average
|18.57
|econ
|2.79
|Strike Rate
|64.96
|4W
|3
|5W
|7
|10W
|0
|Matches
|125
|Innings
|106
|overs
|1069
|Runs
|1191
|wickets
|125
|bestinning
|5/47
|bestmatch
|5/47
|Average
|13.38
|econ
|4.43
|Strike Rate
|71.61
|4W
|3
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|4
|Runs
|13
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/22
|bestmatch
|1/22
|Average
|13.00
|econ
|5.50
|Strike Rate
|260.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|4
|overs
|24.3
|Runs
|22
|wickets
|11
|bestinning
|4/7
|bestmatch
|4/7
|Average
|7.33
|econ
|4.65
|Strike Rate
|137.50
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|164
|Innings
|138
|overs
|1405
|Runs
|1551
|wickets
|184
|bestinning
|5/16
|bestmatch
|5/16
|Average
|13.14
|econ
|4.17
|Strike Rate
|4W
|3
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|62
|Innings
|0
|overs
|2717.2
|Runs
|6640
|wickets
|237
|bestinning
|7/52
|bestmatch
|Average
|28.01
|econ
|2.44
|Strike Rate
|68.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|12
|10W
|2