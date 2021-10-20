Ehsanul Haque
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|42 years, 8 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|7
|High Score
|5
|Average
|3.50
|Strike Rate
|22.58
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|57
|High Score
|20
|Average
|9.50
|Strike Rate
|44.18
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|6
|Matches
|71
|Innings
|69
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|1542
|High Score
|117
|Average
|23.72
|Strike Rate
|100s
|1
|50s
|8
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|63
|Innings
|110
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|4017
|High Score
|186
|Average
|39.00
|Strike Rate
|100s
|10
|50s
|24
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|3
|Runs
|18
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|3
|overs
|23.3
|Runs
|113
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|2/34
|bestmatch
|2/34
|Average
|37.66
|econ
|4.80
|Strike Rate
|47.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|71
|Innings
|0
|overs
|290.2
|Runs
|1569
|wickets
|42
|bestinning
|3/26
|bestmatch
|3/26
|Average
|37.35
|econ
|5.40
|Strike Rate
|41.40
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|63
|Innings
|0
|overs
|519.2
|Runs
|1743
|wickets
|46
|bestinning
|4/87
|bestmatch
|Average
|37.89
|econ
|3.35
|Strike Rate
|67.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0