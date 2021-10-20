                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Ehsanul Haque

Ehsanul Haque
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born
Age42 years, 8 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches1
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs7
High Score5
Average3.50
Strike Rate22.58
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches6
Innings6
Not Out0
Runs57
High Score20
Average9.50
Strike Rate44.18
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s6
Matches71
Innings69
Not Out4
Runs1542
High Score117
Average23.72
Strike Rate
100s1
50s8
6s0
4s0
Matches63
Innings110
Not Out7
Runs4017
High Score186
Average39.00
Strike Rate
100s10
50s24
6s0
4s0
Matches1
Innings1
overs3
Runs18
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ6.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches6
Innings3
overs23.3
Runs113
wickets3
bestinning2/34
bestmatch2/34
Average37.66
econ4.80
Strike Rate47.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches71
Innings0
overs290.2
Runs1569
wickets42
bestinning3/26
bestmatch3/26
Average37.35
econ5.40
Strike Rate41.40
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches63
Innings0
overs519.2
Runs1743
wickets46
bestinning4/87
bestmatch
Average37.89
econ3.35
Strike Rate67.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
