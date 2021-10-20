Sanwar Hossain
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|49 years, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|345
|High Score
|49
|Average
|19.16
|Strike Rate
|46.43
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|40
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|27
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|290
|High Score
|52
|Average
|11.60
|Strike Rate
|48.57
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|0
|4s
|23
|Matches
|63
|Innings
|58
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|940
|High Score
|76
|Average
|18.80
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|42
|Innings
|70
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|2103
|High Score
|117
|Average
|31.38
|Strike Rate
|100s
|4
|50s
|9
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|6
|overs
|74
|Runs
|310
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|2/128
|bestmatch
|2/128
|Average
|62.00
|econ
|4.18
|Strike Rate
|88.80
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|13
|overs
|63.5
|Runs
|327
|wickets
|10
|bestinning
|3/49
|bestmatch
|3/49
|Average
|32.70
|econ
|5.12
|Strike Rate
|38.30
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|63
|Innings
|0
|overs
|106.3
|Runs
|567
|wickets
|17
|bestinning
|3/49
|bestmatch
|3/49
|Average
|33.35
|econ
|5.32
|Strike Rate
|37.50
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|42
|Innings
|0
|overs
|345.3
|Runs
|1156
|wickets
|42
|bestinning
|4/12
|bestmatch
|Average
|27.52
|econ
|3.34
|Strike Rate
|49.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0