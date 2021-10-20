                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Sanwar Hossain

Sanwar Hossain
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born
Age49 years, 19 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches9
Innings18
Not Out0
Runs345
High Score49
Average19.16
Strike Rate46.43
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s40
Matches27
Innings27
Not Out2
Runs290
High Score52
Average11.60
Strike Rate48.57
100s0
50s1
6s0
4s23
Matches63
Innings58
Not Out8
Runs940
High Score76
Average18.80
Strike Rate
100s0
50s4
6s0
4s0
Matches42
Innings70
Not Out3
Runs2103
High Score117
Average31.38
Strike Rate
100s4
50s9
6s0
4s0
Matches9
Innings6
overs74
Runs310
wickets5
bestinning2/128
bestmatch2/128
Average62.00
econ4.18
Strike Rate88.80
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches27
Innings13
overs63.5
Runs327
wickets10
bestinning3/49
bestmatch3/49
Average32.70
econ5.12
Strike Rate38.30
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches63
Innings0
overs106.3
Runs567
wickets17
bestinning3/49
bestmatch3/49
Average33.35
econ5.32
Strike Rate37.50
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches42
Innings0
overs345.3
Runs1156
wickets42
bestinning4/12
bestmatch
Average27.52
econ3.34
Strike Rate49.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
