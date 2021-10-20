                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Hasibul Hossain

NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born
Age45 years, 2 months, 21 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches5
Innings10
Not Out1
Runs97
High Score31
Average10.77
Strike Rate78.22
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s10
Matches32
Innings26
Not Out6
Runs172
High Score21
Average8.60
Strike Rate69.63
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches85
Innings68
Not Out16
Runs511
High Score42
Average9.82
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches52
Innings86
Not Out13
Runs863
High Score61
Average11.82
Strike Rate
100s0
50s2
6s0
4s0
Matches5
Innings6
overs130
Runs571
wickets6
bestinning2/125
bestmatch2/125
Average95.16
econ4.39
Strike Rate130.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches32
Innings32
overs229.1
Runs1338
wickets29
bestinning4/56
bestmatch4/56
Average46.13
econ5.83
Strike Rate47.40
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches85
Innings0
overs652.1
Runs3360
wickets109
bestinning5/19
bestmatch5/19
Average30.82
econ5.15
Strike Rate35.80
4W4
5W2
10W0
Matches52
Innings0
overs1491.3
Runs4719
wickets172
bestinning6/41
bestmatch
Average27.43
econ3.16
Strike Rate52.0
4W0
5W11
10W4
