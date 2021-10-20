Hasibul Hossain
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|45 years, 2 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|97
|High Score
|31
|Average
|10.77
|Strike Rate
|78.22
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|10
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|26
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|172
|High Score
|21
|Average
|8.60
|Strike Rate
|69.63
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|85
|Innings
|68
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|511
|High Score
|42
|Average
|9.82
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|52
|Innings
|86
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|863
|High Score
|61
|Average
|11.82
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|6
|overs
|130
|Runs
|571
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|2/125
|bestmatch
|2/125
|Average
|95.16
|econ
|4.39
|Strike Rate
|130.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|32
|overs
|229.1
|Runs
|1338
|wickets
|29
|bestinning
|4/56
|bestmatch
|4/56
|Average
|46.13
|econ
|5.83
|Strike Rate
|47.40
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|85
|Innings
|0
|overs
|652.1
|Runs
|3360
|wickets
|109
|bestinning
|5/19
|bestmatch
|5/19
|Average
|30.82
|econ
|5.15
|Strike Rate
|35.80
|4W
|4
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|52
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1491.3
|Runs
|4719
|wickets
|172
|bestinning
|6/41
|bestmatch
|Average
|27.43
|econ
|3.16
|Strike Rate
|52.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|11
|10W
|4