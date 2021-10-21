Michael Lumb
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|42 years, 6 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|165
|High Score
|106
|Average
|55.00
|Strike Rate
|81.28
|100s
|1
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|12
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|27
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|552
|High Score
|63
|Average
|21.23
|Strike Rate
|133.65
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|21
|4s
|64
|Matches
|221
|Innings
|219
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|4972
|High Score
|124
|Average
|24.01
|Strike Rate
|137.91
|100s
|1
|50s
|26
|6s
|176
|4s
|597
|Matches
|221
|Innings
|213
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|6623
|High Score
|184
|Average
|32.78
|Strike Rate
|86.98
|100s
|8
|50s
|44
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|210
|Innings
|352
|Not Out
|18
|Runs
|11443
|High Score
|221
|Average
|34.26
|Strike Rate
|100s
|21
|50s
|58
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|221
|Innings
|3
|overs
|6
|Runs
|65
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|3/32
|bestmatch
|3/32
|Average
|21.66
|econ
|10.83
|Strike Rate
|12.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|221
|Innings
|0
|overs
|2
|Runs
|28
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|14.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|210
|Innings
|0
|overs
|57
|Runs
|260
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|2/10
|bestmatch
|Average
|43.33
|econ
|4.56
|Strike Rate
|57.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0