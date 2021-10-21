                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Michael Lumb

Michael Lumb
NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age42 years, 6 months, 12 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches3
Innings3
Not Out0
Runs165
High Score106
Average55.00
Strike Rate81.28
100s1
50s0
6s3
4s12
Matches27
Innings27
Not Out1
Runs552
High Score63
Average21.23
Strike Rate133.65
100s0
50s3
6s21
4s64
Matches221
Innings219
Not Out12
Runs4972
High Score124
Average24.01
Strike Rate137.91
100s1
50s26
6s176
4s597
Matches221
Innings213
Not Out11
Runs6623
High Score184
Average32.78
Strike Rate86.98
100s8
50s44
6s0
4s0
Matches210
Innings352
Not Out18
Runs11443
High Score221
Average34.26
Strike Rate
100s21
50s58
6s0
4s0
Matches3
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches27
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches221
Innings3
overs6
Runs65
wickets3
bestinning3/32
bestmatch3/32
Average21.66
econ10.83
Strike Rate12.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches221
Innings0
overs2
Runs28
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ14.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches210
Innings0
overs57
Runs260
wickets6
bestinning2/10
bestmatch
Average43.33
econ4.56
Strike Rate57.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

