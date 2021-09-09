Travis Head
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|28 years, 7 months, 26 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|44
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1601
|High Score
|161
|Average
|39.04
|Strike Rate
|54.73
|100s
|4
|50s
|8
|6s
|6
|4s
|185
|Matches
|48
|Innings
|45
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1583
|High Score
|128
|Average
|37.69
|Strike Rate
|93.72
|100s
|2
|50s
|12
|6s
|27
|4s
|161
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|345
|High Score
|48
|Average
|26.53
|Strike Rate
|133.20
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|11
|4s
|22
|Matches
|97
|Innings
|93
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|2251
|High Score
|101
|Average
|28.13
|Strike Rate
|132.80
|100s
|1
|50s
|9
|6s
|95
|4s
|159
|Matches
|117
|Innings
|113
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|4495
|High Score
|230
|Average
|42.40
|Strike Rate
|100.96
|100s
|11
|50s
|23
|6s
|96
|4s
|473
|Matches
|137
|Innings
|243
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|9110
|High Score
|223
|Average
|39.78
|Strike Rate
|60.29
|100s
|19
|50s
|51
|6s
|45
|4s
|1191
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|14
|overs
|48.5
|Runs
|161
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|4/10
|bestmatch
|4/10
|Average
|40.25
|econ
|3.29
|Strike Rate
|73.2
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|48
|Innings
|30
|overs
|140.3
|Runs
|818
|wickets
|14
|bestinning
|2/22
|bestmatch
|2/22
|Average
|58.42
|econ
|5.82
|Strike Rate
|60.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|4
|overs
|6
|Runs
|56
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/16
|bestmatch
|1/16
|Average
|56.00
|econ
|9.33
|Strike Rate
|36.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|97
|Innings
|44
|overs
|74.1
|Runs
|627
|wickets
|22
|bestinning
|3/16
|bestmatch
|3/16
|Average
|28.50
|econ
|8.45
|Strike Rate
|20.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|117
|Innings
|60
|overs
|268
|Runs
|1621
|wickets
|26
|bestinning
|2/9
|bestmatch
|2/9
|Average
|62.34
|econ
|6.04
|Strike Rate
|61.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|137
|Innings
|130
|overs
|976.1
|Runs
|3719
|wickets
|58
|bestinning
|4/10
|bestmatch
|4/10
|Average
|64.12
|econ
|3.80
|Strike Rate
|100.9
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0