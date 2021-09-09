                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Travis Head

Travis Head
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age28 years, 7 months, 26 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches28
Innings44
Not Out3
Runs1601
High Score161
Average39.04
Strike Rate54.73
100s4
50s8
6s6
4s185
Matches48
Innings45
Not Out3
Runs1583
High Score128
Average37.69
Strike Rate93.72
100s2
50s12
6s27
4s161
Matches17
Innings16
Not Out3
Runs345
High Score48
Average26.53
Strike Rate133.20
100s0
50s0
6s11
4s22
Matches97
Innings93
Not Out13
Runs2251
High Score101
Average28.13
Strike Rate132.80
100s1
50s9
6s95
4s159
Matches117
Innings113
Not Out7
Runs4495
High Score230
Average42.40
Strike Rate100.96
100s11
50s23
6s96
4s473
Matches137
Innings243
Not Out14
Runs9110
High Score223
Average39.78
Strike Rate60.29
100s19
50s51
6s45
4s1191
Matches28
Innings14
overs48.5
Runs161
wickets4
bestinning4/10
bestmatch4/10
Average40.25
econ3.29
Strike Rate73.2
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches48
Innings30
overs140.3
Runs818
wickets14
bestinning2/22
bestmatch2/22
Average58.42
econ5.82
Strike Rate60.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches17
Innings4
overs6
Runs56
wickets1
bestinning1/16
bestmatch1/16
Average56.00
econ9.33
Strike Rate36.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches97
Innings44
overs74.1
Runs627
wickets22
bestinning3/16
bestmatch3/16
Average28.50
econ8.45
Strike Rate20.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches117
Innings60
overs268
Runs1621
wickets26
bestinning2/9
bestmatch2/9
Average62.34
econ6.04
Strike Rate61.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches137
Innings130
overs976.1
Runs3719
wickets58
bestinning4/10
bestmatch4/10
Average64.12
econ3.80
Strike Rate100.9
4W1
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.