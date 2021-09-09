Travis Head Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 1 month26 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|42
|58
|20
|104
|131
|154
|Innings
|69
|55
|19
|100
|127
|274
|Not Out
|5
|5
|3
|13
|9
|17
|Runs
|2904
|2064
|460
|2400
|5112
|10520
|High Score
|175
|152
|91
|101
|230
|223
|Average
|45.37
|41.28
|28.75
|27.58
|43.32
|40.93
|Strike Rate
|64.12
|99.51
|140.67
|132.81
|102.48
|62.18
|100S
|6
|3
|0
|1
|12
|21
|50S
|16
|15
|1
|10
|27
|60
|6S
|23
|40
|18
|103
|111
|63
|4S
|354
|227
|34
|174
|559
|1374
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|42
|58
|20
|104
|131
|154
|Innings
|24
|32
|4
|44
|62
|142
|overs
|90.5
|154.3
|6
|74.1
|282
|1020.1
|Runs
|334
|898
|56
|627
|1701
|3897
|wickets
|9
|16
|1
|22
|28
|63
|bestinning
|4/10
|2/22
|1/16
|3/16
|2/9
|4/10
|bestmatch
|4/10
|2/22
|1/16
|3/16
|2/9
|4/10
|Average
|37.11
|56.12
|56.00
|28.50
|60.75
|61.85
|econ
|3.67
|5.81
|9.33
|8.45
|6.03
|3.81
|Strike Rate
|60.5
|57.9
|36.0
|20.2
|60.4
|97.1
|4W
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0