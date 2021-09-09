
Travis Head Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More

Travis Head
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age30 years, 1 month26 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches425820104131154
Innings695519100127274
Not Out55313917
Runs290420644602400511210520
High Score17515291101230223
Average45.3741.2828.7527.5843.3240.93
Strike Rate64.1299.51140.67132.81102.4862.18
100S63011221
50S16151102760
6S23401810311163
4S354227341745591374
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 425820104131154
Innings 243244462142
overs 90.5154.3674.12821020.1
Runs 3348985662717013897
wickets 9161222863
bestinning 4/102/221/163/162/94/10
bestmatch 4/102/221/163/162/94/10
Average 37.1156.1256.0028.5060.7561.85
econ 3.675.819.338.456.033.81
Strike Rate 60.557.936.020.260.497.1
4W 100001
5W 000000
10w 000000
