Alex Ross Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 10 months, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|105
|51
|18
|Innings
|90
|46
|33
|Not Out
|22
|8
|2
|Runs
|1924
|1103
|868
|High Score
|77
|110
|92
|Average
|28.29
|29.02
|28.00
|Strike Rate
|127.92
|80.10
|58.68
|100S
|0
|1
|0
|50S
|10
|6
|6
|6S
|67
|21
|5
|4S
|140
|100
|112
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|105
|51
|18
|Innings
|0
|0
|1
|overs
|0
|0
|1
|Runs
|0
|0
|6
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0