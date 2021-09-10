                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Michael Neser

Michael Neser
NationalityAustralia
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age32 years, 4 months, 26 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches1
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs38
High Score35
Average19.00
Strike Rate102.70
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s5
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs8
High Score6
Average4.00
Strike Rate50.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches88
Innings52
Not Out19
Runs441
High Score40
Average13.36
Strike Rate114.54
100s0
50s0
6s13
4s32
Matches59
Innings45
Not Out13
Runs747
High Score122
Average23.34
Strike Rate87.06
100s1
50s2
6s18
4s52
Matches81
Innings111
Not Out14
Runs2384
High Score121
Average24.57
Strike Rate53.80
100s1
50s12
6s22
4s322
Matches1
Innings2
overs24
Runs61
wickets2
bestinning1/28
bestmatch2/61
Average30.50
econ2.54
Strike Rate72.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings2
overs16.4
Runs120
wickets2
bestinning2/46
bestmatch2/46
Average60.00
econ7.19
Strike Rate50.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches88
Innings86
overs283.2
Runs2375
wickets92
bestinning3/13
bestmatch3/13
Average25.81
econ8.38
Strike Rate18.4
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches59
Innings58
overs451.2
Runs2399
wickets69
bestinning4/41
bestmatch4/41
Average34.76
econ5.31
Strike Rate39.2
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches81
Innings145
overs2418
Runs6875
wickets281
bestinning6/57
bestmatch8/76
Average24.46
econ2.84
Strike Rate51.6
4W12
5W7
10W0
