Michael Neser
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|32 years, 4 months, 26 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|38
|High Score
|35
|Average
|19.00
|Strike Rate
|102.70
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|5
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|8
|High Score
|6
|Average
|4.00
|Strike Rate
|50.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|88
|Innings
|52
|Not Out
|19
|Runs
|441
|High Score
|40
|Average
|13.36
|Strike Rate
|114.54
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|13
|4s
|32
|Matches
|59
|Innings
|45
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|747
|High Score
|122
|Average
|23.34
|Strike Rate
|87.06
|100s
|1
|50s
|2
|6s
|18
|4s
|52
|Matches
|81
|Innings
|111
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|2384
|High Score
|121
|Average
|24.57
|Strike Rate
|53.80
|100s
|1
|50s
|12
|6s
|22
|4s
|322
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|overs
|24
|Runs
|61
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/28
|bestmatch
|2/61
|Average
|30.50
|econ
|2.54
|Strike Rate
|72.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|overs
|16.4
|Runs
|120
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/46
|bestmatch
|2/46
|Average
|60.00
|econ
|7.19
|Strike Rate
|50.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|88
|Innings
|86
|overs
|283.2
|Runs
|2375
|wickets
|92
|bestinning
|3/13
|bestmatch
|3/13
|Average
|25.81
|econ
|8.38
|Strike Rate
|18.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|59
|Innings
|58
|overs
|451.2
|Runs
|2399
|wickets
|69
|bestinning
|4/41
|bestmatch
|4/41
|Average
|34.76
|econ
|5.31
|Strike Rate
|39.2
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|81
|Innings
|145
|overs
|2418
|Runs
|6875
|wickets
|281
|bestinning
|6/57
|bestmatch
|8/76
|Average
|24.46
|econ
|2.84
|Strike Rate
|51.6
|4W
|12
|5W
|7
|10W
|0