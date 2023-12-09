
|

Steve O'keefe Career, Biography & More

Steve O'Keefe
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age39 years, 2 months, 15 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewTESTT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches971205388
Innings1355337123
Not Out4016931
Runs86325386122356
High Score2522507099
Average9.556.4014.5421.8525.60
Strike Rate19.86123.07111.3881.9245.25
100S00000
50S001112
6S0191826
4S1145538231
OverviewTESTT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 971205388
Innings 16711351155
overs 371.219381.5360.22941
Runs 1029149257517537423
wickets 35611130301
bestinning 6/353/294/103/658/77
bestmatch 12/703/294/103/6512/70
Average 29.4024.8323.1958.4324.66
econ 2.777.846.744.862.52
Strike Rate 63.619.020.672.058.6
4W 003015
5W 200013
10w 10004
