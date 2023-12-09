Steve O'keefe Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|39 years, 2 months, 15 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|TEST
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|9
|7
|120
|53
|88
|Innings
|13
|5
|53
|37
|123
|Not Out
|4
|0
|16
|9
|31
|Runs
|86
|32
|538
|612
|2356
|High Score
|25
|22
|50
|70
|99
|Average
|9.55
|6.40
|14.54
|21.85
|25.60
|Strike Rate
|19.86
|123.07
|111.38
|81.92
|45.25
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|6S
|0
|1
|9
|18
|26
|4S
|11
|4
|55
|38
|231
|Overview
|TEST
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|9
|7
|120
|53
|88
|Innings
|16
|7
|113
|51
|155
|overs
|371.2
|19
|381.5
|360.2
|2941
|Runs
|1029
|149
|2575
|1753
|7423
|wickets
|35
|6
|111
|30
|301
|bestinning
|6/35
|3/29
|4/10
|3/65
|8/77
|bestmatch
|12/70
|3/29
|4/10
|3/65
|12/70
|Average
|29.40
|24.83
|23.19
|58.43
|24.66
|econ
|2.77
|7.84
|6.74
|4.86
|2.52
|Strike Rate
|63.6
|19.0
|20.6
|72.0
|58.6
|4W
|0
|0
|3
|0
|15
|5W
|2
|0
|0
|0
|13
|10w
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4