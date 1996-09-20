                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Jhye Richardson

Jhye Richardson
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age25 years, 11 months, 4 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
Matches3
Innings3
Not Out0
Runs18
High Score9
Average6.00
Strike Rate128.57
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s0
Matches15
Innings9
Not Out4
Runs93
High Score29
Average18.60
Strike Rate86.91
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s7
Matches18
Innings8
Not Out5
Runs45
High Score11
Average15.00
Strike Rate88.23
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s3
Matches76
Innings38
Not Out22
Runs289
High Score33
Average18.06
Strike Rate117.47
100s0
50s0
6s12
4s20
Matches41
Innings22
Not Out8
Runs269
High Score44
Average19.21
Strike Rate82.26
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s18
Matches22
Innings30
Not Out2
Runs579
High Score71
Average20.67
Strike Rate65.79
100s0
50s4
6s3
4s77
Matches3
Innings6
overs89.1
Runs243
wickets11
bestinning5/42
bestmatch5/45
Average22.09
econ2.72
Strike Rate48.6
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches15
Innings15
overs135
Runs793
wickets27
bestinning4/26
bestmatch4/26
Average29.37
econ5.87
Strike Rate30.0
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches18
Innings18
overs66
Runs556
wickets19
bestinning3/26
bestmatch3/26
Average29.26
econ8.42
Strike Rate20.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches76
Innings76
overs276.5
Runs2210
wickets95
bestinning4/19
bestmatch4/19
Average23.26
econ7.98
Strike Rate17.4
4W3
5W0
10W0
Matches41
Innings41
overs359
Runs1920
wickets66
bestinning4/26
bestmatch4/26
Average29.09
econ5.34
Strike Rate32.6
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches22
Innings41
overs751.5
Runs2020
wickets95
bestinning8/47
bestmatch11/105
Average21.26
econ2.68
Strike Rate47.4
4W3
5W4
10W1
