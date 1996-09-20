Jhye Richardson
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|25 years, 11 months, 4 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|18
|High Score
|9
|Average
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|128.57
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|0
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|93
|High Score
|29
|Average
|18.60
|Strike Rate
|86.91
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|7
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|45
|High Score
|11
|Average
|15.00
|Strike Rate
|88.23
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|3
|Matches
|76
|Innings
|38
|Not Out
|22
|Runs
|289
|High Score
|33
|Average
|18.06
|Strike Rate
|117.47
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|12
|4s
|20
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|269
|High Score
|44
|Average
|19.21
|Strike Rate
|82.26
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|18
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|30
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|579
|High Score
|71
|Average
|20.67
|Strike Rate
|65.79
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|3
|4s
|77
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|6
|overs
|89.1
|Runs
|243
|wickets
|11
|bestinning
|5/42
|bestmatch
|5/45
|Average
|22.09
|econ
|2.72
|Strike Rate
|48.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|15
|overs
|135
|Runs
|793
|wickets
|27
|bestinning
|4/26
|bestmatch
|4/26
|Average
|29.37
|econ
|5.87
|Strike Rate
|30.0
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|18
|overs
|66
|Runs
|556
|wickets
|19
|bestinning
|3/26
|bestmatch
|3/26
|Average
|29.26
|econ
|8.42
|Strike Rate
|20.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|76
|Innings
|76
|overs
|276.5
|Runs
|2210
|wickets
|95
|bestinning
|4/19
|bestmatch
|4/19
|Average
|23.26
|econ
|7.98
|Strike Rate
|17.4
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|41
|overs
|359
|Runs
|1920
|wickets
|66
|bestinning
|4/26
|bestmatch
|4/26
|Average
|29.09
|econ
|5.34
|Strike Rate
|32.6
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|41
|overs
|751.5
|Runs
|2020
|wickets
|95
|bestinning
|8/47
|bestmatch
|11/105
|Average
|21.26
|econ
|2.68
|Strike Rate
|47.4
|4W
|3
|5W
|4
|10W
|1