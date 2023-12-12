Nathan McAndrew Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 7 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|59
|14
|34
|Innings
|31
|11
|50
|Not Out
|15
|1
|11
|Runs
|246
|166
|1299
|High Score
|30
|55
|92
|Average
|15.37
|16.60
|33.30
|Strike Rate
|147.30
|120.28
|50.50
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|1
|7
|6S
|12
|4
|16
|4S
|19
|18
|156
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|59
|14
|34
|Innings
|59
|14
|57
|overs
|184
|108.4
|1042
|Runs
|1670
|667
|3301
|wickets
|54
|15
|112
|bestinning
|4/32
|3/22
|6/97
|bestmatch
|4/32
|3/22
|8/105
|Average
|30.92
|44.46
|29.47
|econ
|9.07
|6.13
|3.16
|Strike Rate
|20.4
|43.4
|55.8
|4W
|1
|0
|5
|5W
|0
|0
|5
|10w
|0
|0
|0