Sadeera Samarawickrama Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|28 years, 5 months, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|8
|23
|9
|90
|120
|82
|Innings
|13
|19
|9
|87
|112
|138
|Not Out
|1
|1
|0
|12
|11
|5
|Runs
|281
|615
|111
|2263
|3705
|4973
|High Score
|104
|93
|32
|100
|130
|188
|Average
|23.41
|34.16
|12.33
|30.17
|36.68
|37.39
|Strike Rate
|75.13
|90.57
|94.06
|120.56
|86.99
|71.56
|100S
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|13
|50S
|0
|5
|0
|13
|27
|20
|6S
|1
|2
|0
|34
|18
|26
|4S
|36
|64
|10
|222
|377
|619
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|55
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|6.11
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0