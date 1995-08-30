
Sadeera Samarawickrama Career, Biography & More

Sadeera Samarawickrama
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBatsman
Born
Age28 years, 5 months, 25 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches82399012082
Innings1319987112138
Not Out11012115
Runs281615111226337054973
High Score1049332100130188
Average23.4134.1612.3330.1736.6837.39
Strike Rate75.1390.5794.06120.5686.9971.56
100S1001513
50S050132720
6S120341826
4S366410222377619
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 82399012082
Innings 000004
overs 000009
Runs 0000055
wickets 000000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 6.11
Strike Rate
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
