Dilhara Fernando

Dilhara Fernando
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBowlers
Born
Age43 years, 1 month5 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches40
Innings47
Not Out17
Runs249
High Score39
Average8.30
Strike Rate35.11
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s30
Matches147
Innings61
Not Out35
Runs239
High Score20
Average9.19
Strike Rate60.96
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s19
Matches18
Innings7
Not Out2
Runs25
High Score21
Average5.00
Strike Rate92.59
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s4
Matches54
Innings20
Not Out10
Runs47
High Score21
Average4.70
Strike Rate92.15
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s6
Matches234
Innings96
Not Out52
Runs346
High Score21
Average7.86
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches121
Innings116
Not Out37
Runs590
High Score42
Average7.46
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches40
Innings68
overs1030.1
Runs3784
wickets100
bestinning5/42
bestmatch7/95
Average37.84
econ3.67
Strike Rate61.8
4W3
5W3
10W0
Matches147
Innings141
overs1084.3
Runs5648
wickets187
bestinning6/27
bestmatch6/27
Average30.20
econ5.20
Strike Rate34.7
4W3
5W1
10W0
Matches18
Innings18
overs63
Runs464
wickets18
bestinning3/19
bestmatch3/19
Average25.77
econ7.36
Strike Rate21.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches54
Innings54
overs195.5
Runs1511
wickets74
bestinning5/17
bestmatch5/17
Average20.41
econ7.71
Strike Rate15.8
4W4
5W1
10W0
Matches234
Innings0
overs1735.3
Runs8688
wickets336
bestinning6/27
bestmatch6/27
Average25.85
econ5.00
Strike Rate30.9
4W7
5W3
10W0
Matches121
Innings0
overs2627.2
Runs9596
wickets315
bestinning6/29
bestmatch
Average30.46
econ3.65
Strike Rate50.0
4W0
5W6
10W0
