Dilhara Fernando
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|43 years, 1 month5 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|47
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|249
|High Score
|39
|Average
|8.30
|Strike Rate
|35.11
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|30
|Matches
|147
|Innings
|61
|Not Out
|35
|Runs
|239
|High Score
|20
|Average
|9.19
|Strike Rate
|60.96
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|19
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|25
|High Score
|21
|Average
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|92.59
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|4
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|20
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|47
|High Score
|21
|Average
|4.70
|Strike Rate
|92.15
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|6
|Matches
|234
|Innings
|96
|Not Out
|52
|Runs
|346
|High Score
|21
|Average
|7.86
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|121
|Innings
|116
|Not Out
|37
|Runs
|590
|High Score
|42
|Average
|7.46
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|68
|overs
|1030.1
|Runs
|3784
|wickets
|100
|bestinning
|5/42
|bestmatch
|7/95
|Average
|37.84
|econ
|3.67
|Strike Rate
|61.8
|4W
|3
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|147
|Innings
|141
|overs
|1084.3
|Runs
|5648
|wickets
|187
|bestinning
|6/27
|bestmatch
|6/27
|Average
|30.20
|econ
|5.20
|Strike Rate
|34.7
|4W
|3
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|18
|overs
|63
|Runs
|464
|wickets
|18
|bestinning
|3/19
|bestmatch
|3/19
|Average
|25.77
|econ
|7.36
|Strike Rate
|21.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|54
|overs
|195.5
|Runs
|1511
|wickets
|74
|bestinning
|5/17
|bestmatch
|5/17
|Average
|20.41
|econ
|7.71
|Strike Rate
|15.8
|4W
|4
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|234
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1735.3
|Runs
|8688
|wickets
|336
|bestinning
|6/27
|bestmatch
|6/27
|Average
|25.85
|econ
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|30.9
|4W
|7
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|121
|Innings
|0
|overs
|2627.2
|Runs
|9596
|wickets
|315
|bestinning
|6/29
|bestmatch
|Average
|30.46
|econ
|3.65
|Strike Rate
|50.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|6
|10W
|0