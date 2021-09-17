Dilhara Lokuhettige
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|42 years, 1 month21 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|83
|High Score
|29
|Average
|9.22
|Strike Rate
|77.57
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|8
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|18
|High Score
|18
|Average
|Strike Rate
|200.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|0
|Matches
|65
|Innings
|53
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|775
|High Score
|67
|Average
|18.90
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|142
|Innings
|127
|Not Out
|15
|Runs
|2360
|High Score
|93
|Average
|21.07
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|9
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|146
|Innings
|227
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|5464
|High Score
|211
|Average
|25.89
|Strike Rate
|100s
|7
|50s
|20
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|8
|overs
|55
|Runs
|261
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|2/30
|bestmatch
|2/30
|Average
|43.50
|econ
|4.74
|Strike Rate
|55.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|overs
|5
|Runs
|30
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/6
|bestmatch
|2/6
|Average
|15.00
|econ
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|15.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|65
|Innings
|57
|overs
|177
|Runs
|1332
|wickets
|52
|bestinning
|3/20
|bestmatch
|3/20
|Average
|25.61
|econ
|7.52
|Strike Rate
|20.40
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|142
|Innings
|0
|overs
|774.2
|Runs
|3447
|wickets
|114
|bestinning
|4/65
|bestmatch
|4/65
|Average
|30.23
|econ
|4.45
|Strike Rate
|40.70
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|146
|Innings
|0
|overs
|2742.5
|Runs
|8653
|wickets
|354
|bestinning
|7/64
|bestmatch
|Average
|24.44
|econ
|3.15
|Strike Rate
|46.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|11
|10W
|0