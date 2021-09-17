                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Dilhara Lokuhettige

Dilhara Lokuhettige
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBatsman
Born
Age42 years, 1 month21 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches9
Innings9
Not Out0
Runs83
High Score29
Average9.22
Strike Rate77.57
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s8
Matches2
Innings1
Not Out1
Runs18
High Score18
Average
Strike Rate200.00
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s0
Matches65
Innings53
Not Out12
Runs775
High Score67
Average18.90
Strike Rate
100s0
50s3
6s0
4s0
Matches142
Innings127
Not Out15
Runs2360
High Score93
Average21.07
Strike Rate
100s0
50s9
6s0
4s0
Matches146
Innings227
Not Out16
Runs5464
High Score211
Average25.89
Strike Rate
100s7
50s20
6s0
4s0
Matches9
Innings8
overs55
Runs261
wickets6
bestinning2/30
bestmatch2/30
Average43.50
econ4.74
Strike Rate55.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings2
overs5
Runs30
wickets2
bestinning2/6
bestmatch2/6
Average15.00
econ6.00
Strike Rate15.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches65
Innings57
overs177
Runs1332
wickets52
bestinning3/20
bestmatch3/20
Average25.61
econ7.52
Strike Rate20.40
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches142
Innings0
overs774.2
Runs3447
wickets114
bestinning4/65
bestmatch4/65
Average30.23
econ4.45
Strike Rate40.70
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches146
Innings0
overs2742.5
Runs8653
wickets354
bestinning7/64
bestmatch
Average24.44
econ3.15
Strike Rate46.4
4W0
5W11
10W0
