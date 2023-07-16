Prabath Jayasuriya Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|32 years, 3 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|9
|2
|60
|64
|87
|Innings
|13
|2
|17
|33
|112
|Not Out
|0
|1
|9
|15
|21
|Runs
|71
|11
|47
|177
|1180
|High Score
|16
|11
|13
|23
|81
|Average
|5.46
|11.00
|5.87
|9.83
|12.96
|Strike Rate
|26.49
|84.61
|71.21
|77.97
|43.59
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6S
|0
|0
|1
|5
|16
|4S
|7
|1
|2
|12
|119
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|9
|2
|60
|64
|87
|Innings
|16
|2
|56
|63
|143
|overs
|506.5
|16
|198.4
|532.5
|2894.2
|Runs
|1580
|95
|1163
|2146
|9481
|wickets
|59
|0
|79
|99
|371
|bestinning
|7/52
|4/8
|7/17
|7/26
|bestmatch
|12/177
|4/8
|7/17
|12/120
|Average
|26.77
|14.72
|21.67
|25.55
|econ
|3.11
|5.93
|5.85
|4.02
|3.27
|Strike Rate
|51.5
|15.0
|32.2
|46.8
|4W
|2
|0
|4
|3
|22
|5W
|6
|0
|0
|2
|29
|10w
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9