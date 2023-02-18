
|

Nuwan Thushara Career, Biography & More

Nuwan Thushara
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBowlers
Born
Age29 years, 6 months, 18 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches477365
Innings222176
Not Out216143
Runs232102
High Score2741
Average5.333.330.66
Strike Rate50.0088.8812.988.00
100S0000
50S0000
6S0200
4S0110
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 477365
Innings 476336
overs 9.1239.1176.552
Runs 891842901237
wickets 299382
bestinning 1/185/133/332/37
bestmatch 1/185/133/332/37
Average 44.5018.6023.71118.50
econ 9.707.705.094.55
Strike Rate 27.514.427.9156.0
4W 0100
5W 0100
10w 0000
