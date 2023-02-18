Nuwan Thushara Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 6 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|77
|36
|5
|Innings
|2
|22
|17
|6
|Not Out
|2
|16
|14
|3
|Runs
|2
|32
|10
|2
|High Score
|2
|7
|4
|1
|Average
|5.33
|3.33
|0.66
|Strike Rate
|50.00
|88.88
|12.98
|8.00
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4S
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|77
|36
|5
|Innings
|4
|76
|33
|6
|overs
|9.1
|239.1
|176.5
|52
|Runs
|89
|1842
|901
|237
|wickets
|2
|99
|38
|2
|bestinning
|1/18
|5/13
|3/33
|2/37
|bestmatch
|1/18
|5/13
|3/33
|2/37
|Average
|44.50
|18.60
|23.71
|118.50
|econ
|9.70
|7.70
|5.09
|4.55
|Strike Rate
|27.5
|14.4
|27.9
|156.0
|4W
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0