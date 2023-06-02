
Dushan Hemantha Career, Biography & More

Dushan Hemantha
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age29 years, 9 months,
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches3476544
Innings2405973
Not Out181010
Runs3557211881993
High Score2258100193
Average35.0017.8724.2431.63
Strike Rate100.00123.2783.7261.26
100S0013
50S0157
6S1233449
4S23967192
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 3476544
Innings 2315166
overs 1988.5317.5704.4
Runs 9960816792939
wickets 2257198
bestinning 2/493/96/287/62
bestmatch 2/493/96/2811/119
Average 49.5024.3223.6429.98
econ 5.216.845.284.17
Strike Rate 57.021.326.843.1
4W 0016
5W 0023
10w 0001
